Coronation Street SPOILERS: Toyah and Imran take a huge step in their relationship

In next week's Coronation Street, Toyah's new storyline kicks off as she and Imran decide to take a huge step in their relationship.

At Roy's cafe, Nina begins making placards. She explains to Toyah that she and Evelyn are off to lobby the local MP. Roy gives his full support to his niece and friend.

Wanting to go along, Toyah promises Imran that she won't get arrested. She soon heads off with them to join in with the protest.

Past protests have landed Nina, Evelyn and Toyah in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Afterwards, Toyah needs to hurry home, but why is she rushing?

It turns out she and Imran have a meeting about fostering. Are they about to become foster parents?

Toyah's made no secret of her desire to have a child, could this be her chance to put her mothering instincts to good use?

Coronation Street: Toyah's storyline

It was recently revealed that Toyah would be getting her own storyline, which stems off what's happening with her sister Leanne.

Currently Leanne's son Oliver has been in and out of hospital as doctors suspect he has mitochondrial disease.

Meanwhile it looks like Toyah is going to make some big decisions about her life.

Leanne's son Oliver is unwell (Credit: ITV)

Leanne actress Jane Danson recently spoke about Toyah's upcoming storylines.

She told TV times: "There is a story that opens up for Toyah, she makes a huge decision about her life which affects Leanne."

Toyah 'underused'

Toyah will be getting a new storyline (Credit: ITV)

Jane's comments come after show boss Iain MacLeod admitted the character has been underused.

Speaking at a recent press event, he said: "I would agree that Toyah has been a little bit underused.

"She is a fabulous character and Georgia is a fabulous actor so we are looking to fix that."

Talking about what's to come for the character, he added: "She will be a huge part of Leanne's story with her son Oliver's health crisis.

Imran and Toyah could be foster parents (Credit: ITV)

"And in a parallel thread, her and Imran will be making some very big life decisions that are thrown into disarray by what is happening with her sister.

"While Leanne makes other feel shut out from her private, emotional turmoil, Toyah is very much her rock and her staunchest supporter.

"There will be a lot more screen time for Toyah and Georgia in the coming months."

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Toyah? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.