Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Will Fiz and Phill get married as disaster strikes?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, July 8 2022) reveal Fiz and Phill face a disaster on their wedding day.

Meanwhile David gets a shock and Saira returns, accusing Toyah of murdering Imran.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Will the wedding go to plan? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Will Fiz and Phill get married as disaster strikes?

It’s the day of Fiz and Phill’s wedding and the couple get a nasty shock when they find out the registrar has been cancelled.

They soon manage to get things sorted, but is that the last hiccup to happen?

Tyrone gives Fiz a pair of Vera’s vintage earrings, leaving Fiz touched.

Evelyn and Tyrone take their seats and watch as the couple prepare to take their vows.

But will it all go to plan?

Audrey is not happy with David (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: David gets a surprise

Audrey is still angry with her family, especially David for trying to get power of attorney over her money.

In the Rovers she tells her family that she loves them and will leave them her money, but it will be held in trust by Stephen.

However David gets another shock later when Stephen says he’s moving in with Audrey at Grasmere Drive and they will see much more of him.

Is Stu okay? (Credit: ITV)

Stu in trouble?

Yasmeen has left Zeedan and Stu in charge of Speed Daal for the day.

Zeedan goes into the kitchen while Stu secretly takes a swig from his hip flask.

Later Zeedan comes out of the Speed Daal kitchen and is shocked to find Stu playing drinking games with a table full of rowdy lads.

Is Stu in trouble?

Toyah meets up with Saira (Credit: ITV)

Saira accuses Toyah of murder

Toyah meets up with Imran’s mother Saira in Victoria Garden.

She tells her she wants some of Imran’s ashes to keep at home, but Saira reveals that she’s already buried them, telling her she knows about her relationship with her ex.

Toyah is horrified as Saira accuses her of murdering Imran.

Tracy is not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Steve in trouble with Tracy?

When Arnie the roofer fails to turn up to repair No.1, Tracy has a go at Steve for paying him upfront.

Soon a scaffolder called John arrives and demands payment upfront.

When Steve explains he’s paid Arnie and the scaffolding was included in the price, John is adamant that isn’t the case.

Where has Arnie gone?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

