Coronation Street spoilers: Why is the soap on tonight?

Coronation Street is on for half an hour tonight (Tuesday May 30, 2023), as the soap undergoes a major schedule shake-up.

This change to the schedule will see the soap air everyday this week airing in half an hour instalments.

But, why is Coronation Street on tonight? What can we expect from the episode in Coronation Street spoilers?

Corrie’s had a schedule shake-up (Credit: ITV)

Why is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street doesn’t usually air on Tuesdays, however, the soap will air for half an hour tonight at 7.30-8.00pm.

In a similar fashion, the soap will continue with this schedule on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.

This is due to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent airing all week on ITV, meaning that Coronation Street’s usual hour episodes cannot air as usual.

Instead, the usual episodes have been split up into shorter, half an hour episodes which air just before BGT starts.

Paul’s family supports him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul is supported by his family

Last night (Monday May 29, 2023), Paul crumbled as he attempted to deliver his speech on Gemma’s wedding day.

With this, he ran out of the wedding leaving Gemma to catch him up. He then had no choice but to reveal to Gemma and Bernie that he is dying.

Tonight, Paul’s family supports him as they try to make the wedding day as happy as possible. Paul grabs the mic and has a laugh singing a duet with his sister.

Billy and Bernie start to dance with Paul feeling thankful to have his family around him.

Ryan’s furious (Credit: ITV)

Ryan comes face to face with Justin’s sister

Carla and Ryan are furious when they see that Justin’s sister, Karen, is in the Rovers. Soon enough, a row starts as Ryan starts throwing insults around. He then reminds Daisy that she did everything in her power to split him and Alya up.

But, can Daisy make peace with Ryan? And, what does Karen want from Daisy and Ryan?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

