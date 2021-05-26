Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Natasha wants to go to the police about Sam’s kidnapping.

Meanwhile Elaine becomes worried about Cathy and Steve tries to make things right with Curtis.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Natasha goes to the police?

Will Natasha tell the police about Sam’s kidnapping? (Credit: ITV)

Nick confides in David and Shona that Sam’s ordeal wasn’t an accident, but was orchestrated by Harvey.

Nick calls Leanne and explains he won’t be returning to the hideout as Sam is in danger.

But when Natasha finds out about Sam’s kidnap from Shona, she’s furious and barges her way into No.8.

She demands Nick calls the police and tells them the truth.

Natasha tells Nick that if they won’t go to the police, she’ll do it for them.

Shona finds Natasha in the police station waiting room and begs her to reconsider, pointing out that by involving the police, she will be putting Sam in even more danger.

Elaine and Cathy move out of Yasmeen’s house

Is Cathy okay? (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen is relieved when Ryan catches the mouse. But the hunt for the rodent has unearthed a mountain of boxes.

Roy tells Elaine about Cathy’s hoarding problem.

When Cathy finds Elaine and Brian searching her room, Cathy is forced to admit to Brian that her hoarding is getting out of control again and she’s ashamed.

Tim is disappointed to find out that Elaine is moving out of Yasmeen’s and moving away.

Tim shows his mum into No.4 and explains to Sally he’s invited her to live with them. How will Sally react?

Cathy tells Yasmeen that she is also moving out as it’s time she went home and got her life back on track.

Yasmeen admits she’ll miss them and they’re wonderful friends.

Steve apologises to Curtis

Emma and Steve go for a run (Credit: ITV)

Steve tells Emma that he intends to put things right with Curtis.

Later Curtis and Steve meet up and Steve apologises for his behaviour.

When Curtis reveals he’s got an interview at the Bistro, Steve offers him some pointers.

Steve and Emma put Curtis through a mock interview. When he reveals he’s training to be a doctor, Emma swoons and Steve is impressed.

Later, an upbeat Curtis calls in the Rovers and tells Emma and Steve that thanks them for their help – he got the job.

Will Jenny kick Daisy out?

Will Jenny throw Daisy out? (Credit: ITV)

Jenny confronts Daisy and tells her she knows she tried to blackmail Ronnie. She wants her to move out.

A vulnerable Daisy explains to Jenny that her dad got married again and had a baby and it was clear she was no longer wanted.

Will Jenny change her mind?

Evelyn injured

Evelyn’s foot is injured (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn is put out to find Bernie working in the shop. She’s further annoyed when she slips and falls on some spilt salad dressing.

As she clutches her foot in pain, Evelyn threatens to sue Bernie and Dev for criminal negligence.

With her injured leg perched on a chair, Evelyn tells Dev and Bernie they should discuss compensation.

Dev asks her to be reasonable. A disgruntled Bernie moans to Dev that she’s not happy to be at Evelyn’s back and call.

Coronation Street airs tonight (May 26) at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

