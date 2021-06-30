Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Gail clutches her chest in pain, is she going to be okay?

Meanwhile James announces to the press that he is gay, and Fiz goes with Tyrone to Kirsty’s funeral.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Gail has a heart attack

Gail clutches her chest in pain (Credit: ITV)

David puts pressure on Gail to let Sam see Nick, but a stressed Gail is adamant she must respect Natasha’s wishes.

Meanwhile Nick tells an angry Sarah that he’s going to sell his shares in the factory as he wants to spend more time with Leanne.

When David tricks Gail into Sam and Nick meeting, another row breaks out. Gail heads outside for some air where Sam finds her doubled over, clutching her chest in pain.

As an ambulance is called, a breathless Gail accuses Nick, Sarah and David of causing her heart attack with their endless bickering. Will Gail be okay?

James makes a decision

James is asked personal questions (Credit: ITV)

Tonight James is horrified to see pictures of him and Danny, along with derogatory comments about his sexuality.

He goes to warn Danny, but he’s already left for the airport.

As James takes the stage at his promotion press conference, he’s asked awkward questions about his private life. James steals himself to tell the truth.

James looks at his family and takes strength from them. He announces that he is gay.

As the journalists bombard him with questions, how will James respond?

Fiz steps in to support Tyrone

Tyrone plans to go to the funeral alone (Credit: ITV)

Alina is suffering from morning sickness, Alina says she can’t attend Kirsty’s funeral. Fiz realises Tyrone is going alone, but doesn’t know why.

Fiz tells Tyrone she’s going to the funeral with him.

Later they both return from the funeral and Tyrone bottles out of telling Fiz about Alina’s pregnancy.

He makes excuses to head home.

Daisy encourages Ryan to follow his dreams

Daisy gives Ryan some encouragement (Credit: ITV)

Alya reminds Ryan that if they’re going to get their own place, he needs to find some more work.

Daisy attempts to cheer him up at the pub.

When Ryan reveals that he’s a DJ, Daisy urges him to reboot his career and follow his heart.

Johnny and Jenny say farewell

Jenny and Johnny have a final drink

Johnny announces he’s found a new place to live. Jenny suggests they have a farewell drink and they reminisce over the good times they had together.

Coronation Street airs tonight (June 30) at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

