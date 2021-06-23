Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Harvey’s trial gets started.

Meanwhile Sean feels terrible when he finds Carol collapsed and it seems Emma may have missed her chance with Curtis.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey’s trial begins

Harvey’s trial gets started, but is Leanne in danger? (Credit: ITV)

As Harvey’s trial gets underway, Leanne enters the witness box, staring her tormentor in the eye.

Sharon is then called as a witness and she gives a damning report on Harvey’s violent nature and how he exploits vulnerable children for his own gain.

Back on the street, Rita welcomes Sharon, explaining to Jenny how she did the right thing and her evidence will put Harvey behind bars.

Carol to die?

Daisy isn’t happy when Carol wants out of Double Glammy (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Carol calls in at the Rovers and says she wants out of Double Glammy.

Sean suggests to Daisy that as a one-off they could tear up the contract, but Daisy is not having any of it and refuses.

She urges Carol to get out there and sell.

Later, Sean is horrified to find Carol unconscious on a bench and he calls a doctor.

Sean confides in Eileen that she was right about Double Glammy. He says it’s destroyed Carol’s life and he needs to put things right.

Emma misses her chance?

Has Emma blown her chance with Curtis? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: What is Type 1 diabetes? Symptoms explained as Corrie’s Summer Spellman is diagnosed

Curtis is confused by Emma’s noticeably cooler attitude and confides in Steve.

Steve talks to Emma, who admits she’s been following Tracy’s advice – treating Curtis mean.

Steve urges Emma to ignore Tracy and follow her heart.

Later Emma goes out dressed to kill and sees Curtis approaching a glamorous woman. Has she missed her chance?

Billy and Todd take the next step in their relationship

Billy asks Todd to move in. Meanwhile Summer returns home (Credit: ITV)

Summer puts on a brave face and tells Billy and Todd how the doctor has shown her how to check her blood sugar level and inject herself with insulin.

With Summer home, Billy tells Todd that he’s changed her mind and reckons he should move in, leaving Todd thrilled.

Tyrone embarrassed

Tyrone fails his bike test, but Fiz finds it hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Alina reveals she’s pregnant with Tyrone’s baby

Meanwhile Tyrone is forced to admit to Alina he failed his motorbike test, leaving Fiz highly amused.

Coronation Street airs tonight (June 23) at 9pm for an hour on ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

