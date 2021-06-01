Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Gary could be in danger as he spots the van that kidnapped Sam.

Meanwhile Abi goes after revenge on Corey and Carla and Sarah are determined to get their stock back.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Gun horror on the cobbles

Gary finds the van that was used in Sam’s kidnapping (Credit: ITV)

Sharon pours her heart out to Rita. She explains how after relationship with Ian fell apart and had no choice but to join her drug dealing brother and her life went downhill from there.

Rita assures Sharon that she still loves her no matter what.

Meanwhile Maria is shocked to hear from Imran that Gary was the one who helped piece together how Sharon orchestrated Sam’s kidnap.

Soon Gary spots the same van that was used in the kidnap outside the Kabin. He forces his way inside and orders Rita to call the police whilst he goes after Sharon.

But outside, the driver pulls out a gun. As Maria checks on Rita, suddenly a gun shot sounds.

Abi goes after revenge on Corey

Abi is furious when she hears Corey laughing about Seb’s death (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Brooke Vincent reveals she went into labour with baby Monroe BEFORE C-section

As Seb’s hearse pulls up on the street, Abi is emotional. Nina is disgusted when she sees Corey, making out he wants to pay his respects.

As the wake take place in the Rovers, Abi is devastated to overhear Corey on his mobile, laughing about Seb’s death.

Furious, Abi picks a broken bottle, hellbent on getting revenge.

Carla and Sarah set off on a mission

Sarah and Carla go to Lucas’s deserted premises (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

Recently Carla was shocked to learn Lucas had gone out of business and cut contact with Underworld.

Carla and Sarah arrive at Lucas’ deserted premises and jemmy the door open, hoping to reclaim their stock.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street airs tonight (June 2) at 9pm ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these Emmerdale spoilers.