Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Abi and Asha put their plan into motion.

Meanwhile Carla is furious to discover Adam has backed out of the transplant and the repercussions of Sharon’s unmasking are felt throughout the street.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Asha in danger from Corey?

Asha and Abi put their plan into motion. But is Asha in danger? (Credit: ITV)

As Abi pursues Corey, Asha clocks the bottle in her hand and begs her to drop it, pointing out that Seb wouldn’t want her to go back to prison.

Soon Abi meets up with a drug dealer and buys some drugs.

Meanwhile at the flat, Asha convinces Corey that she believes he’s innocent and wants to spend the night with him.

Having got the drugs from Abi, Asha slips them into Corey’s drink.

Meanwhile Abi reveals Asha’s plan to drug Corey and go through his phone to Nina. Nina is shocked to realise Asha has been playing Corey.

With Corey unconscious, Asha scrolls through his phone.

But when a call from a worried Nina causes him to stir, is Asha in danger?

Carla furious as she discovers the truth

Carla is furious to learn Adam has pulled out. But she’s even more angry when she discovers Sarah encouraged him (Credit: ITV)

After discovering that Lucas has gone out of business, Carla and Sarah are determined to get their stock back.

Tonight Carla and Sarah load up the van with the boxes of knickers and make their getaway.

Back on the street, Adam breaks the news to Peter that he’s no longer willing to be his liver donor.

Carla is gutted by the news and further angered when she finds out Sarah encouraged Adam to pull out.

Will Sharon be back?

The repercussions of Sharon’s unmasking are felt throughout the street. But will she return? (Credit: ITV)

The repercussions of Sharon’s unmasking are felt throughout the street.

Has she made her escape? Will she be back?

Coronation Street airs tonight (June 3) at 9pm ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

