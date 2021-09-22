Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Freda takes little Aled.

Meanwhile Yasmeen wants to keep an eye on Zeedan and a familiar face returns to Weatherfield.

All this and more in tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Freda snatches Aled

Will Aled miss his operation? (Credit: ITV)

When Bernie asserts that Aled will be normal once he’s had his operation, Freda is hurt.

With Gemma stressed, Freda offers to take Aled out for a walk.

However when she overhears Bernie and Chesney discussing the hassle of attending deaf groups and how they want Aled to talk properly and fit in, she’s further upset.

When Freda doesn’t return, a panicky Gemma confides in Roy she fears she has taken Aled.

As Gemma says they need to find Aled and get him to the hospital before he misses his operation, an emotional Freda is in the community centre with Aled, showing him a website dedicated to successful deaf people.

When she sees Gemma at the window she signs that she is busy.

Enlisting the help of the interpreter, who’s arrived to discuss Norris’s funeral plans, Gemma does her best to get through to Freda, but she refuses to hand Aled over.

Chesney soon arrives, will they be able to get Freda to come out before Aled misses his operation?

Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen keeps an eye on Zeedan

Zeedan apologises to Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen asserts she doesn’t want Zeedan’s money and is ashamed of his behaviour.

Zeedan apologises to Ryan for wrongly accusing him, revealing Alya still thinks a lot of him.

Hearing this, Ryan’s hopes are lifted.

Yasmeen lays down the law to Zeedan, she’ll accept his loan but he must remain under her roof where she can keep an eye on him.

Daniel gets on David’s bad side

David accuses Daniel of favouritism (Credit: ITV)

When David asks Max about his lack of homework, Max makes out they give him less because of his ADHD.

David checks out Max’s story with Daniel.

When Daniel says it’s a pity that Max doesn’t use his brain for school father than making a mug of his dad, David is annoyed.

Seeing Daniel let Summer in for her tutorial, David heads over with Max and tears a strip off Daniel for favouritism.

Grace’s demands

Grace makes demands (Credit: ITV)

As Grace packs to leave she ends Ed a snagging list of things she wants done around the new house.

She claims if he doesn’t do it then Michael’s family won’t see Glory again, leaving Aggie furious.

Kelly wants the truth

Kelly wants the truth (Credit: ITV)

Kelly demands to know where Rick is from Gary. Gary squirms, will he tell her the truth?

Gail returns

Gail is back (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Gail returns home from Thailand and Audrey is thrilled to have her home.

