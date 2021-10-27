Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Asha discovers evidence that could prove Core’s guilty, but can she get it?

Meanwhile Jenny and Carla find out that David should’ve got the sinkhole fixed sooner, and Emma worries about Curtis.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Asha finds vital evidence proving Corey is guilty

Asha meets Stu (Credit: ITV)

Asha spots Stu wearing a Weatherfield Count backpack. When he reveals he found it in the river, Asha is sure it’s Corey’s backpack that he threw in the river on the night of the attack.

She chases Stu but he gets away.

Asha and Nina resolve to track down Stu, aware that he could be their only chance to prove Corey is guilty.

They go the police but get little joy. Asha and Nina take a photo of Stu from the shop’s CCTV and show it to Billy.

Billy confirms he is a regular at the soup kitchen. The girls offer to help put at the soup kitchen in the hope of finding Stu, but neither of the girls spot he’s heard every word.

Jenny and Carla find out the truth

Jenny and Carla find out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Jude Riordan pays tribute to on-screen mum Rachel Leskovac as his performance is hailed

Daniel overhears David and Sarah talking about how the sinkhole collapse could’ve been avoided. He tells Daisy who tells a stunned Jenny and Carla what she heard.

Furious, they both confront David and Shona over the sinkhole. A shamefaced David admits they of they had the repairs done sooner, Johnny would still be alive.

Emma worries about Curtis

Emma worried about Curtis’s health (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kevin and Abi wedding day ruined by gun bombshell?

In the salon flat, Emma fawns over Curtis, impressed with the way he went to Leanne’s aid and knew what to do. Curtis enjoys the flattery.

Later, Curtis tells Emma he’s agreed to do another shift at the hospital that evening. However Emma is worried he’s taking on too much.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.