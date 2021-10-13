Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Imran tells Toyah about Sabeen’s blackmail and his one night stand.

Meanwhile Nina is suspicious of Abi and Jenny goes on a date with Leo.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Imran comes clean to Toyah

Toyah can’t believe what she’s hearing from Imran about Sabeen’s blackmail plan (Credit: ITV)

Imran desperately tries to juggle the impending arrival of Elsie and Sabeen’s increasing demands for more information about Harvey.

When Rita sees through his latest bid to ingratiate himself she is disgusted. She is disgusted and Imran tells Sabeen the blackmail has to stop.

Later a devastated Toyah can’t believe what she’s hearing from Imran about Sabeen’s blackmail plan and his one night fling with a stranger, but has he been entirely truthful?

With Elsie about to arrive Toyah disappears and bumps into Peter in Victoria Gardens.

Peter tells her not to give up on what she and Imran have.

Imran is relived when she returns to the flat and is all smiles for the social worker, but has she forgiven him?

Jenny and Leo go on a date

Leo asks Jenny to go on a date (Credit: ITV)

Jenny is flattered when Leo invites her out for a drink. Meanwhile Johnny tells Carla he feels his life has lost its purpose and is thrilled when she offers him a consultancy job at the factory.

But as he chats to an old business contact with Carla at the Bistro he is shocked to see a glammed up Jenny walk in with Leo.

Leo flirts with Jenny, telling her he finds her much more attractive than Daisy.

Johnny goes into the Rovers hoping to have a drink with Jenny, only to find her entertaining Leo.

Nina is suspicious of Abi

Nina is suspicious about Abi’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Nina calls to see Abi at No.13 and questions her reluctance to reschedule the wedding.

When Abi says the hassle of organising a wedding is the reason, Kevin says he and Debbie will sort everything so Abi is forced to agree.

Kevin is thrilled but Nina is suspicious of Abi.

Later Asha plucks up the courage to ask Nina out, but a distracted Nina is too upset after her run-in with Abi, so she turns her down, leaving Asha disappointed.

Bernie winds Dev up

Dev asks Natasha out (Credit: ITV)

Natasha plans to buy the salon come to an end when Gail reminds her that she one said she would pay to get the sinkhole sorted out.

Meanwhile a jealous Bernie is pleased to discover Natasha doesn’t fancy Dev. But she decides to wind him up and let him think Natasha does have the hots for him.

Later Bernie laughs her head off as Dev flirts with Natasha and asks her out, only to be turned down and told he’s got the wrong end of the stick.

Furious, Dev has a go at Bernie and she tells him just what she thinks of him.

Having overheard the row, Aadi lists all the reasons why Dev is a great dad.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

