Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal the police plan to arrest Corey.

Meanwhile Maria organises a demonstration outside the council building and Curtis has a proposal for Emma.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: The police have news about Corey

Will Kevin and Abi get married? (Credit: ITV)

Abi assures Debbie that she’s going to tell Kevin the truth and then she’ll leave and be out of their lives.

Kevin returns home to find Abi packing her bags. She explains how she stole his money and brought a gun intent on killing Corey, but Nina talked her out of it.

Kevin finds Abi in Seb’s memorial garden. He tells her how much he loves her and begs her to meet him at the hotel, where he will be waiting to marry her.

Kevin and Jack wait at the wedding venue. Suddenly they’re interrupted by Nina who reveals she had a call from DS Swain. DS Swain tells her they’re reopening the case and are going to arrest Corey.

Coronation Street spoilers: Curtis has a proposal for Emma

Curtis falls in pain, but will he be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Emma confides in Steve that Curtis has gone missing, he’s got an exam today but he’s convinced he won’t live long enough to graduate.

Steve finds Curtis in Victoria Garden and gently persuades him not to give up and offers him a lift to his exam.

When Steve’s car fails to start, Curtis gets out and gives it a push. However as it comes to life, Curtis sinks to his knees clutching his chest.

In the hospital Curtis plays down the seriousness of his situation and assures Emma that all he needs is rest and he’s free to go home.

But back at the flat Curtis has a shock proposal for Emma.

Maria has a plan

Maria puts her plan in motion (Credit: ITV)

With the support of Ken, Daniel, Aggie, Roy and Mary, Maria organises a demonstration outside the council building.

Phill arrives and reveals he’s on the planning committee.

Craig arrives at the demonstration and orders protesters to stand aside.

When Chris from the Gazette arrives, Maria offers her another exclusive. Having finished his meeting, Phill tells Maria he’s like to buy her a coffee and hear what she has to say.

Zeedan comes up with a plan

Zeedan has an idea (Credit: ITV)

Zeedan reveals to Alya and Yasmeen he’s rehired the food van and plans to make a real go of it this time.

He calls Hashim and tells him he’s come up with a plan.

Danny has new menu ideas

Danny tests his new menu ideas (Credit: ITV)

In the Bistro, Danny tries out his new menu ideas on Ronnie.

