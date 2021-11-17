Coronation Street spoilers reveal Kelly struggles as she stays on the street, but is she in danger?

Meanwhile Jenny gets some news after Johnny’s funeral and Tim visits Faye in prison.

All this and more in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly in danger?

Kelly goes to charge her phone in the hotel (Credit: ITV)

Kelly’s phone rings with a call from Imran but as she goes to answer it, her battery dies.

Kelly enters a hotel and plugs her phone into a socket in the foyer, but the hotel receptionist approaches and demands to know which room she’s staying in.

A hotel guest, Alan, comes to her rescue and tells her she’s welcome to knock on his bedroom door anytime. Soon Kelly hurries out of the hotel.

Kelly returns to where she’s been sleeping and finds her belongings have been stolen.

At No.7 Dev and Asha persuade a reluctant Aadi to join them for lunch. But he has no idea Kelly is desperately trying to call him.

With no where to turn, Kelly returns to the hotel and knocks on Alan’s door.

Later Kelly calls Aadi and he tells her she’s welcome to stay with him, Dev and Asha.

As Kelly approaches at No.7, she’s devastated to overhear Asha telling Aadi that Kelly isn’t welcome on the street.

Soon Kelly calls Aadi and makes out there’s been a change of plan and he’s staying at her mum’s, leaving Aadi suspicious.

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny gets some news

Jenny, Carla and Daisy attend Johnny’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Johnny’s funeral takes place. Carla, then Jenny, each give a heartfelt eulogy.

At Johnny’s wake, Jenny knocks back the wine while Carla watches with concern.

Jenny tells Daisy she’s the sole beneficiary in Johnny’s will and he’s left her £20k.

Jenny asserts she doesn’t deserve the money and reckons Daisy is after both Johnny and Daniel’s money.

Later Daniel finds an upset Daisy in Victoria Garden and assures her it was just the drink talking and that perhaps they should conduct their romance in secret.

What will Daisy’s reaction be?

Leanne, Nick and Sam move back to the flat

Leanne tries to help Sam (Credit: ITV)

Nick tells Sam that they’re moving back into the flat today.

Nick, Leanne and Sam return to the street and go to Victoria Court. As they approach the flats David and Max come around the corner.

When Max makes some insensitive remarks alluding to Natasha’s death, Nick is furious.

Leanne assures Nick that Sam will be fine with family support.

She encourages Sam to write down happy memories of his mum and put them in a jar. However Sam refuses to engage and heads off back to his room.

Tim visits Faye

Tim pays Faye a visit (Credit: ITV)

Read more: OPINION: Coronation Street: ‘Aadi was right, Asha is a complete brat’

Tim goes to visit Faye in prison. Later he tells Sally he’s worried about Faye and Debbie wonders if they should visit Ray in the hope he might confess to the sexual assault.

Phill has news for Tyrone

Phill has news for Ty (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Has Gemma Oaten left Coronation Street already? Will Isla be back?

Fiz goes to the garage and tells Tyrone he mustn’t beat himself up over what happened with Isla.

She tells him it appears that Isla has a reputation for copping off with the other dads behind her husband’s back.

Later Phill and Tyrone meet up and Phill reveals that he’s been offered a log Cabin in Aviemore over Christmas.

Tyrone masks his disappointment, but assures Phill that Ruby and Hope will love it.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.