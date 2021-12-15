Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Emma searches for answers about Curtis’s condition.

Maria decides to run for council herself and Sarah finds out the truth about Lydia and Adam.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Emma looks for answers

Will Emma get to the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Emma goes to the hospital and quizzes Dr Handley about Curtis’s condition, but he refuses to give anything away.

Frustrated with getting no answers, Emma decides to call Neville. As she grills him about Curtis’ illness, will Neville tell her the truth?

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria makes a decision

Maria decides to run for council (Credit: ITV)

Sally agrees to lend her support to a new housing development outlined for the Red Rec if elected, having been promised first refusal on the show home. When Maria finds out she’s enraged.

As Sally prepares for her election Q&A, Maria steams in and tells her she will no longer be supporting her and going to run for council herself, leaving Sally horrified.

Sarah finds out the truth

Lydia recognises Adam (Credit: ITV)

Read more: What is wrong with Curtis in Coronation Street? Is he going to die?

Sarah meets up with Lydia and her son, Finn and introduces them to Adam.

Lydia pales and alluding to the fact that she had a relationship with him at uni, makes her excuses and leaves.

Soon Adam admits to Sarah that he had a relationship with Lydia years ago and he can’t remember, leaving Sarah unimpressed.

Marrium needs Zeedan’s help

Marrium needs Zeedan’s help (Credit: ITV)

Zeedan’s estranged Marrium arrived in Weatherfield after her father’s death and in last night’s scenes (Tuesday, December 14) Zeedan introduced her to his gran Yasmeen and sister Alya.

However Alya worried about Marrium being around and felt guilty they didn’t help Hashim properly when he collapsed.

Tonight Marrium asks Zeedan for his help, but what does she want?

Audrey has a car accident

Audrey has another car crash (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Marrium in Coronation Street? What has Kiran Landa been in before?

Audrey arrives in a neck brace having had another car accident.

However she’s still in denial about her eyesight.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.