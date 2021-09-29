Coronation Street spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, September 28 2021

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Toyah knows Imran has been lying to her. She decides to confront him, but will she get the answers she’s hoping for?

Meanwhile, Kelly receives her sentencing, and Audrey has had enough of her family’s attitude towards her.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah confronts Imran over cheating

Imran has to explain himself after Toyah confronts him (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Summer and Aadi to split?

Toyah is anxious when Gary mentions he saw Imran heading to a bar on the night of Kelly’s verdict. She realises her other half lied to her.

When Sabeen reminds Imran she helped him that night, Toyah clocks their closeness and starts to put two and two together.

Unable to keep her fears to herself any longer, Toyah confronts Imran and asks outright if he’s cheating on her with Sabeen.

Will he tell the truth about where he really was that night? And is it the answer Toyah is looking for?

Kelly is sentenced

Kelly is sentenced in tonight’s Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Imran delivers an impassioned plea as Kelly faces her sentencing hearing.

The lawyer begs the judge to consider her troubled upbringing and how fragile her mental health is.

Will it have any impact on Kelly’s future?

Audrey doesn’t have a good birthday

Audrey’s birthday goes from bad to worse in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: new romance for Asha?

It’s Audrey’s birthday and she’s underwhelmed to find only Gail, Sarah and David are at her birthday meal.

She refuses to have a drink, thinking they think of her as an old lush, and she is also unhappy with the presents she thinks are for ‘old ladies’.

After snapping at Gail and refusing to bury the hatchet with Rita, Audrey storms out. She gets in her car, but accidentally reverses into Rita’s vehicle!

Rita’s furious with Audrey, while Sarah and Gail are worried Audrey’s losing her mind. Could they be right?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.