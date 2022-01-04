Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Lydia loses her job after an altercation with Adam.

Meanwhile Tim tries to hide his health worries from Sally and Alya worries about Marrium helping out at Speed Daal.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Lydia is fired

Lydia turns up to a business meeting drunk (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Having won his case, Adam is furious to see that his car has been keyed. He accuses Lydia of keying his car and trying to drive a wedge between him and Sarah.

Lydia assures Adam she had nothing to do with it but as Adam leaves, she’s clearly shaken. Soon Lydia arrives at the factory for a business meeting clearly drunk.

Her boss Gavin is furious but Sarah is concerned for her new friend.

Adam is quietly pleased when Sarah tells Adam about Lydia turning up to a work meeting drunk.

However Adam is shocked when Craig says it was the disgruntled loser of the court case who keyed his car.

Sarah is furious to hear how Adam accused Lydia and lost her her job. He apologises to Lydia and says he will speak to her boss but she refuses his help.

Tim lies to Sally

Tim is nervous as he attends his appointment (Credit: ITV)

Sally is disappointed when Tim refuses to join her on a run, making out he has to go to work.

Tim soon gets a text confirming his cardiology appointment at 3pm.

When Sally finds out from Peter that Tim lied about having to work, she’s troubled.

Tim is nervous as he attends his appointment with the cardiology consultant.

The consultant explains he needs an angiogram. Tim rushes out and drops his wallet.

When Aggie returns it to Tim at the house, he asks her not to tell Sally about the appointment as he doesn’t want to worry her.

Meanwhile Sally thinks Tim is embarrassed to be be seen out with her.

Alya worries about Marrium

Marrium offers to help out with the decorating at Speed Daal (Credit: ITV)

Marrium offers to help out with the decorating at Speed Daal and Zeedan is pleased.

However Alya is unnerved.

Zeedan assures her that Marrium will be returning to London soon.

Sam starts to make progress

Nick is pleased Sam is enjoying himself (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

As Sam settles down to a game of chess with Mary, Nick watches pleased to see his son enjoying himself at last.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Will you be watching Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.