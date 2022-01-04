Tim consultant Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, January 4 2022

Is Tim okay?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Lydia loses her job after an altercation with Adam.

Meanwhile Tim tries to hide his health worries from Sally and Alya worries about Marrium helping out at Speed Daal.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Lydia is fired

Coronation Street Lydia turns up to a business meeting drunk concerning Sarah
Lydia turns up to a business meeting drunk (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Having won his case, Adam is furious to see that his car has been keyed. He accuses Lydia of keying his car and trying to drive a wedge between him and Sarah.

Lydia assures Adam she had nothing to do with it but as Adam leaves, she’s clearly shaken. Soon Lydia arrives at the factory for a business meeting clearly drunk.

Her boss Gavin is furious but Sarah is concerned for her new friend.

Adam is quietly pleased when Sarah tells Adam about Lydia turning up to a work meeting drunk.

However Adam is shocked when Craig says it was the disgruntled loser of the court case who keyed his car.

Sarah is furious to hear how Adam accused Lydia and lost her her job. He apologises to Lydia and says he will speak to her boss but she refuses his help.

Tim lies to Sally

Coronation Street Sally proposes a sexy night in and is hurt when Tim refuses
Tim is nervous as he attends his appointment (Credit: ITV)

Sally is disappointed when Tim refuses to join her on a run, making out he has to go to work.

Tim soon gets a text confirming his cardiology appointment at 3pm.

When Sally finds out from Peter that Tim lied about having to work, she’s troubled.

Tim is nervous as he attends his appointment with the cardiology consultant.

The consultant explains he needs an angiogram. Tim rushes out and drops his wallet.

When Aggie returns it to Tim at the house, he asks her not to tell Sally about the appointment as he doesn’t want to worry her.

Meanwhile Sally thinks Tim is embarrassed to be be seen out with her.

Alya worries about Marrium

Coronation Street Zeedan and Marrium are growing closer when she offers to help redecorate and Alya is unnerved
Marrium offers to help out with the decorating at Speed Daal (Credit: ITV)

Marrium offers to help out with the decorating at Speed Daal and Zeedan is pleased.

However Alya is unnerved.

Zeedan assures her that Marrium will be returning to London soon.

Sam starts to make progress

Coronation Street Sam finally talks to Nick via the walkie talkies
Nick is pleased Sam is enjoying himself (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

As Sam settles down to a game of chess with Mary, Nick watches pleased to see his son enjoying himself at last.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Will you be watching Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

kate garraway gives update on husband derek draper
Kate Garraway gives update on ‘weak’ husband Derek Draper after family trip
Charley Webb confirms Emmerdale exit
Charley Webb finally breaks silence on Emmerdale departure after ‘quitting’ soap
Meena Vanessa Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, January 4 2022
Emmerdale Meena plans to kill Manpreet in seven days
Emmerdale SPOILERS Monday, January 3: Countdown to Manpreet’s murder as Liam helps Meena
covid latest news uk
Covid latest: Life could ‘return to normal in months,’ predicts expert
Emmerdale week 2 2022 first look feature image
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pictures for January 10-15