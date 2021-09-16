Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Tyrone tracks down Alina and tries to convince her to stay.

Meanwhile two familiar faces returns to the cobbles, and Daniel starts his teaching placement.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone tries to convince Alina to come back

Tyrone tries to convince Alina to stay (Credit: ITV)

Alina decided to leave the cobbles after breaking up with Tyrone, however Tyrone found out she’s pregnant with his child.

Tonight Tyrone finds out that Alina is yet to fly back to Romania and races off to go and find her.

Having tracked her down to a hotel, he implores her to reconsider. When Alina makes out that it’s over between them, will Tyrone accept her decision?

Coronation Street spoilers: Norris’s funeral plans

Freda makes funeral plans (Credit: ITV)

Mary and Freda argue over Norris’s funeral arrangements. Soon Claudia arrives.

When they argue over where’s best to hold the wake, Rita steps in and asserts that Norris would choose to have it on the street.

Elaine returns

Elaine is back (Credit: ITV)

An excited Yasmeen tells Alya that Zeedan is coming to visit.

Elaine returns and calls by to celebrate Yasmeen’s birthday.

Kelly gets support

Imran tells Toyah that he’s hired a psychologist for Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Imran tells Toyah that he’s hired a psychologist for Kelly using the last of they money given by the anonymous donor and paying the rest from his own money.

Meanwhile in prison Kelly is encouraged to joined the support group by fellow inmate Mia.

Daniel starts his teaching placement

Daniel teaches Max (Credit: ITV)

As Daniel heads off on his teaching placement, Ken couldn’t be more proud of his son.

However when David’s son Max plays up in class, he knows it won’t be easy.

Later David finds out about Max’s behaviour and tears a strip off him for mucking about.

But Max shows no remorse and stomps off.

