Coronation Street spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Thursday, December 16 2021

Is Emma done with Curtis?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Emma takes action against Curtis.

Meanwhile Sarah and Adam continue to argue over his past and Marrium tells Zeedan seem to grow closer again.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Emma takes action

Coronation Street Dec 15 Emma is heartbroken over Curtis
Emma orders Curtis to pack his bags (Credit: ITV)

Curtis finally admits to Emma that he’s not dying, explaining he first feigned his illness when his parents were getting divorced. He says he enjoyed the attention but once he started he couldn’t stop.

When Emma asks about his medical training, Curtis admits that was a lie too.

Asserting she’ll never be able to trust him again, Emma orders Curtis to pack his bags.

But before she can tell Steve what’s going on, Steve tells her about the £4k Curtis raised and how they want to thank him.

Will Emma change her mind about Curtis?

Coronation Street spoilers: Sally and Maria go head to head

Coronation Street Dec 15 Maria goes up against Sally
Maria goes up against Sally (Credit: ITV)

Sally tries to talk Maria out of her decision to run for council, asserting that she has no experience, but Maria stands by her decision, pointing out she has integrity instead.

With the Q&A underway, Maria forces Sally to explain how she was imprisoned during her mayoral career.

Smarting from her humiliation, Sally vows to beat Maria at her own game.

Adam and Sarah argue

Coronation Street Dec 15 Lydia meets Adam and Sarah and it's clear she and Adam have history
Sarah and Adam argue (Credit: ITV)

Adam and Sarah row again over his past infidelities but suddenly Sarah’s phone beeps and reminds her that she’s ovulating.

Sarah drags him home.

Zeedan and Marrium grow closer

Coronation Street Dec 13 Zeedan is stunned as his wife Marrium turns up
Zeedan and Marrium have a talk (Credit: ITV)

Marrium and Zeedan pour over the family’s paperwork. She tells Zeedan that she doesn’t hate him anymore and he’s still the decent man she married.

Audrey opens up to Gail

Coronation Street Dec 15 Audrey accepts she needs and eye test, but is worried about losing her independence
Audrey worries (Credit: ITV)

To Gail’s relief, Audrey accepts that she needs to book an eye test, but is scared of losing her independence.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

