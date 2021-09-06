Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Laura takes the stand in court.

Meanwhile Eileen finds out the truth, and Chesney reveals he doesn’t want Hope anywhere near Joseph.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Laura seals Kelly’s fate?

Kelly tells the court what happened (Credit: ITV)

Kelly takes the witness box and tells the court how Corey attacked Seb and kicked him repeatedly, despite her begging him to stop.

Sabeen suggests she attacked Seb in order to impress Corey.

Soon Kelly’s mum, Laura, takes the stand. She claims Kelly is a model daughter and would never have hurt Seb.

Has she done enough for Kelly?

With the trial coming to an end, Imran and Sabeen deliver their closing speeches. Despairing, Abi yells at the jury not to believe Corey.

Eileen finds out the truth

George makes a confession (Credit: ITV)

Eileen reads the eulogy she’s written for Patsy. George feels terrible and reveals the awful truth – the ashes are actually Pat Phelan’s.

Floored, Eileen hurries out. She orders Todd to stay out of her sight.

George apologises profusely and asks Eileen how she’d like him to dispose of the ashes.

George confirms he’s done as she’s asked and Eileen forgives him.

When George suggests they give their relationship another go, what will she say?

Curtis’s pain

Curtis gets drunk in the pub (Credit: ITV)

Emma confides in Steve that Curtis has failed to show up to meet her and she’s worried he may have collapsed again.

Meanwhile in the Rovers, Curtis sits by himself drowning his sorrows.

Emma and Steve later find Curtis drunk in the pub.

Steve gives him a talking to about messing his daughter around. Curtis apologises to Emma and explains he wishes the hospital would give him a proper diagnosis as the not knowing is driving him mad.

Chesney wants Hope to keep away from Joseph

Ches is shocked to see that Hope is returning to school, but he doesn’t want her near Joseph (Credit: ITV)

Chesney is shocked to see that Hope is returning to school. He makes it clear he doesn’t want her anywhere near Joseph.

Meanwhile Alina tells Tyrone that she’s arranged a call with her parents so they can discuss arrangements for their trip.

However they’re interrupted by Fiz, who reveals they need to collect Hope from school as she’s not settling in.

After some gently persuasion, Hope agrees to return to school.

When Tyrone reveals that Alina has booked them a trip to Romania, Fiz asserts he should go as he deserves a break, leaving Tyrone torn.

