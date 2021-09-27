Coronation Street spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Monday, September 27 2021

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal David reports Daniel to the police.

Meanwhile Sabeen wants Imran’s help on Harvey’s appeal case and Gail arranges a surprise for Audrey.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel to go to prison after David reports him to police?

David reports Daniel to the police (Credit: ITV)

David reports Daniel to the school for assaulting Max.

Daniel is soon summoned to a meeting with the deputy head. He apologises for grabbing Max’s jacket but refuses to withdraw the accusation about the stolen wallet.

David declares Daniel should be sacked and if the school won’t act, he will.

When Shona refuses to support David, the couple have a row.

Meanwhile Mrs Crawshaw advises Daniel to calm David down rather than throw away his career.

In the corner shop, a bank card Max tries to use is declined, leaving Dev suspicious.

Daniel is horrified to hear that David has reported him to the police for assaulting Max.

Later Dev tells David about the declined debit card and David plays it down, pretending he loaned his card to Max.

When he sees Max, he lets rip at him.

As Dev chats about Max, David and the bank card in the shop, Daniel listens in.

Later Summer is gutted when Daniel tells her he can no longer tutor her as he’s been suspended.

Coronation Street spoilers: Sabeen asks for Imran’s help

Will Imran help Sabeen? (Credit: ITV)

Sabeen asks Imran to join her on a lucrative appeal case, but he’s gobsmacked when he sees the defendants name is Harvey Gaskell.

Imran refuses but Sabeen reminds him what he got up to on the night of Kelly’s verdict and urges him to reconsider.

Imran fears he’s going to be blackmailed.

Sabeen hides her surprise when Imran sticks to his gun and refuses to play any part in trying to free Harvey, saying he belongs in prison.

Gail arranges a surprise for Audrey

Gail has an idea (Credit: ITV)

Audrey remains deeply hurt by Rita’s disloyalty and accuses Gail, Claudia of laughing at her behind her back.

Explaining her feelings of redundancy to Shona, Audrey is touched by her words of comfort.

Later Gail plans a belated birthday meal to lift Audrey’s spirits and invites Rita.

Roy encourages Nina

Roy encourages Nina (Credit: ITV)

As Asha enthuses about her studies, Roy encourages Nina to seek an outlet for her creative talents.

Aggie and Ed admit the truth to James

James is shocked when he learns the truth (Credit: ITV)

Danny listens when he hears Ed telling Paul they have a cash flow problem at the yard.

James is puzzled, knowing his ad has been a lot busier lately.

He demands to know what’s going on and Aggie reveals that Grace forced them to give her their house and carry out the renovations for free, if they want to continue to see Glory.

James is stunned by their revelation.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

