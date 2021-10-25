Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Natasha is in hospital after being shot by Harvey.

Meanwhile David is left feeling guilty and Aadi is still devastated over his dad’s actions.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Natasha goes in for another operation

Sam goes to visit Natasha in hospital (Credit: ITV)

In the hospital, the doctor tells Nick that Natasha’s operation went will. Nick and Leanne break the news to Sam that Natasha has been taken to hospital, badly hurt.

Meanwhile Simon blames himself for Harvey’s actions and decides to tell Sam that Natasha is in hospital because of him.

Sam visits Natasha and tells her she’s the best mum in the world as she’s wheeled into the operating theatre. She tells him she loves him.

As they wait for news of Natasha, Sam shows Nick the get well card he made her.

Coronation Street spoilers: David left feeling guilty after Leo delivers news

Leo tells David that if they had the sinkhole repaired sooner, the catastrophe would never have happened (Credit: ITV)

Leo breaks the news to David that if they had the sinkhole repaired sooner, the catastrophe would never have happened.

When Sarah reveals that Johnny would still be alive if they’d had the sinkhole fixed sooner, Sarah is horrified. She hopes that Carla never finds out.

Jenny’s grief takes over

Jenny starts drinking (Credit: ITV)

An emotional Carla lays flowers outside the factory in memorial of her dad, Johnny.

Meanwhile Jenny is drunk and wants to throw a party in his honour, much to Daisy and Carla’s dismay.

As Jenny goes to pour herself another drink, Carla switches off the jukebox and locks the door, determined to put a stop to the party.

A tearful Daisy calls at Daniel’s flat and tells him about the row she had with Jenny. Daniel offers for her to stay on the sofa for the night.

As Jenny sits alone in the darkened pub, crying over Johnny, she’s interrupted by a knock on the door.

Leo enters and asserts she shouldn’t be alone.

Dev makes Aadi an offer

Dev makes Aadi an offer, but will he accept? (Credit: ITV)

Aadi confides in Summer that his dad saved Asha from the crash but left him to die.

Unaware of what Aadi knows, but worried about his son, Dev offers him the role of assistant manager across the Alahan empire.

Later, a tearful Aadi tells Summer that Dev’s job offer is just his way of apologising for leaving him to die and that Asha has always been his favourite.

When Aadi confirms that he’d like to accept the job offer, Dev is thrilled and orders Asha to get the champagne from he fridge.

Roy worried

Roy voices his concerns about Harvey’s gun to Abi (Credit: ITV)

Roy voices his concerns about Harvey’s gun to Abi. Abi assures him he couldn’t possibly of got her gun as it washed down the sewer, but Roy remains unconvinced.

