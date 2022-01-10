Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Yasmeen finds out the truth about Hashim’s money.

Meanwhile Chesney makes a discovery about Joseph, and Faye and Emma worry as Craig uses Ted’s crutch.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen learns the truth

Yasmeen finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Alya tells Ryan that she is worried Zeedan will tell Marrium the truth about her dad’s death.

Zeedan and Ryan decide to buy a new dishwasher from a mate of Bernie’s with Hashim’s dirty cash.

Meanwhile a concerned Yasmeen offers Stu a full time job at Speed Daal and a roof over his head.

However she makes a shocking discovery when clearing out the room for Stu.

Alya convinces Zeedan it’s time they told their Gran the truth.

As Alya explains that Hashim forced Zeedan to launder his dirty cash through the Speed Daal books, Yasmeen is shocked and angry.

She is even angrier when she realises Zeedan had a hand in the Speed Daal fire that nearly killed Stu.

At the restaurant launch, Yasmeen makes a speech about family values and respect, but what will she do with their confession?

Chesney makes a discovery

Joseph confides in Hope (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Gemma gets Aled ready for his appointment with the audiologist.

Joseph reminds Chesney he needs money for the school trip and a new school jumper.

When Joseph confides in Hope that they’ve got no money to pay for the school trip, Hope gives him Fiz’s purse and tells him to help himself.

Joseph eyes Fiz’s cash, but will he take it?

Later Gemma and Chesney are shocked to learn that Joseph is being bullied because they can’t afford to buy him things.

Fiz suggests to Chesney they need to start focusing on Joseph.

Sally gets bad news

Sally gets bad news about Sophie (Credit: ITV)

A dishevelled Tim returns home after spending the night in the cab office. He reassures Sally he’s not gone off her, he’s just had a stressful day.

At Aggie’s insistence Tim returns to see the cardiologist, who explains the operation in detail and confirms he’ll receive a letter with a date, leaving Tim terrified.

Later Tim tries to pluck up the courage to tell Sally about his heart but he’s disrupted when Sally reveals Sophie has broken her wrist in a moped accident in Crete.

Craig finds out Emma and Faye’s secret?

Tyrone lends Craig Ted’s crutch but will he figure out where it’s from? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Craig returns home from his run with a sprained ankle.

To Faye’s horror, Tyrone lends him Ted’s crutch.

As Faye helps Craig into the flat, Emma is horrified to see that he’s using Ted’s crutch.

As Craig studies the initials on the crutch, Emma and Faye share a worried look.

Will he get to the truth?

Summer gets good news

Summer reveals that she’s had a conditional offer from Oxford University (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Summer reveals that she’s had a conditional offer from Oxford University.

