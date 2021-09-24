Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Norris‘s funeral takes place, but has he got a secret?

Meanwhile Daniel accuses Max of theft and Aggie is struggling to deal with Grace’s demands.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Norris’s final secret revealed

Norris’s funeral takes place (Credit: ITV)

As the mourners gather in church for Norris’s funeral, Audrey hands round a hip flask of tequila.

Mary takes a huge swig and Gail watches with concern.

After Rita delivers a heart-warming eulogy abut her best friend, Billy reads a letter by Norris.

Freda and Mary are touched by his words. After teasing that the paperboy outside of the Kabin contains a secret, Norris finishes by revealing that Rita use to secretly have her hair coloured by Claudia.

Audrey is furious and has a go at Rita for her betrayal.

Later Norris’s wake takes place but the mood is ruined by Audrey and Rita’s row.

Outside the Kabin Mary, Ken, Gail and Brian gather to unlock the secret Norris hid inside the paperboy.

When they can’t get it open, Mary returns with a chainsaw and decapitates the paperboy. What secrets lie inside?

Max accused of theft

Daniel accuses Max of theft (Credit: ITV)

As David complains about Daniel’s favouritism towards Summer and suggests that give his history with Bethany, he probably fancies her. Max overhears and listens with interest.

In school, Max makes a dig at Daniel, likening his relationship with Bethany to that of Romeo and Juliet.

When Daniel’s wallet goes missing from his jacket pocket, he’s quick to suspect Max was the one who took it.

On the street, Daniel orders Max to empty his pockets.

As Daniel makes a grab for his jacket, David storms over and demands to know what’s going on.

Daniel angrily informs David that Max stole his wallet.

To try and prove his innocence, Max empties his schoolbag on the pavement.

David warns Daniel that he’s not heard the end of it, but Shona criticises David for defending Max without knowing he’s definitely innocent.

Having witnessed the row, Daisy tries to calm Daniel down, warning he’s risking his career with no proof Max is guilty.

Aggie has a go at Grace

Aggie is furious with Grace (Credit: ITV)

Ed and Aggie are upset about the fact Grace has got them over a barrel, but they’ve got little choice if they want to see Glory again.

James is keen to celebrate his return to fitness with a family meal in town. However Aggie asks if they can celebrate at home as Ed is tired out.

Later Aggie rails at Grace for working into the ground for free, meaning they can’t afford to go for dinner with James.

Danny clocks their exchange.

