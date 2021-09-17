Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Zeedan returns.

Meanwhile Tyrone makes a discovery about Phill and things get worse for Freda.

All this and more in tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Zeedan returns

Zeedan is back (Credit: ITV)

Alya is stressed when the food delivery is late.

As Elaine tries to calm down the diners, Alya juggles a call with the delivery driver and the bank.

The delivery driver finally arrives but Alya’s relief turns to horror when a customer points out a tarantula crawling across a table. It has escaped from a boy’s rucksack.

The diners flee and Alya tries to stay calm as the boy searches for his pet.

With the spider finally caught, a tearful Alya tells Elaine that Yasmeen has somehow managed to empty their bank account.

Alya is horrified to find out that the call she took earlier wasn’t from the bank, but from a fraudster.

She unwittingly allowed them to clear out the account, not Yasmeen.

In desperation, Alya leaves a voicemail for Zeedan telling him that she’s been scammed out of thousands and doesn’t know what to do.

Soon Zeedan arrives at Speed Daal and Alya is forced to explain her mistake to Yasmeen.

Zeedan offers her £50k to tide her over.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone makes a discovery

Phill bring his car to the garage (Credit: ITV)

When Phill drops his car off at the garage, a jealous Tyrone searches the car, hoping to find something to discredit him.

When he discovers a napkin with a woman’s name and number on it, he pockets it.

Later Tyrone arrives at the house to look after the girls, but as Phill arrives for a glammed up Fiz, Tyrone’s jealousy becomes apparent.

Tyrone reveals he saw the napkin and knows about Bridgette.

Things get worse for Freda

Gemma has news for Freda (Credit: ITV)

As the row over Norris’s funeral escalates, Mary announces she’s stepping down and Freda can sort out the funeral herself.

Gemma is worried it clashes with Aled’s operation.

Gemma tells Freda that she can’t go to Norris’s funeral as it’s around the same time as Aled’s operation.

Freda warns Gemma that by giving Aled cochlear implants they’re changing his identity.

Gemma assures her that isn’t the case.

Max causes trouble

Max plays up (Credit: ITV)

David is concerned when Max claims school is a waste of time. Daniel gives him a detention for failing to hand in homework but Max doesn’t care.

When David suggests that Max could do with some extra tutoring, Daniel makes excuses.

Sharon returns for revenge?

Sharon is back (Credit: ITV)

Having found out about Kelly, Sharon returns to the cobbles and rails at Gary for failing to look after her and threatens to grass him up.

Maria quizzes Gary about his row with Sharon.

When Gary reveals that Sharon use to be Rick’s sidekick, Maria advises him to stay well clear and leave Kelly to Imran.

