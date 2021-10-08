Coronation Street spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Friday, October 8 2021

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Zeedan gets a visit from his father-in-law Hashim.

Meanwhile Kevin demands answers from Tez and Summer manages to help Max.

All this and more in tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Zeedan in danger?

Hashim arrives (Credit: ITV)

Alya is taken aback when Zeedan reveals he’s hired a food van.

Debbie is furious to find Zeedan and Alya selling half price curries from their food van parked outside the Bistro and threatens to report them.

Later Zeedan is unnerved to find his father-in-law, Hashim, chatting to Yasmeen in Speed Daal.

Hashim spells out exactly what he wants from Zeedan.

Kevin demands answers

Kevin stands up to Tez (Credit: ITV)

Roy tentatively informs Asha that Nina seems willing to drop her vendetta against Corey.

However Kevin is unable to shake his doubts about Tez and gets in his car to track him down.

He soon finds Tez and sees him doing a drug deal.

As Tez samples the goods from the drug deal, Kevin edges nearer and takes a photo on his phone.

Kevin stands up to Tez and orders him to tell him what he knows or he will send the incriminating photo to his probation officer

Tez pretends to Kevin that he saw Abi a few weeks ago but didn’t speak to her.

Kevin leaves Abi a heartfelt voicemail, explaining how much he loves and misses her.

But will Abi listen to it?

Summer mentors Max

Summer helps Max (Credit: ITV)

As class finishes, Daniel offers Max some extra help with his course work, but Max throws the offer back in his face, saying Shakespeare is a waste of time.

When Daniel mentions his concerns regarding Max, Summer offers to mentor him and Daniel reckons it’s a great idea.

At No.8, Summer does her best to teach Max about atomic structure.

When Summer uses a football pitch analogy, Max suddenly takes an interest and David listens, encouraged.

Billy persuades Summer to sign up for a litter picking event that evening. In a bid to spend some time with her, Aadi reluctantly agrees he’ll do it.

James uses his bad experience for good

James’s idea is well-received (Credit: ITV)

James calls the Weathy County PR team and points out the lack of black managers, suggest they should train some of their talented black players to become managers and lead the way for other clubs.

His idea is well received and James is thrilled.

Impressed by James’s plans, Aggie and Michael reckon he should put himself forward for management coaching.

An upbeat James returns home and reveals that the club have agreed to let him do his coaching badges whilst continuing as a player. Aggie and Michael are thrilled for him.

New love interest for Asha?

Asha tells Nina she likes a girl at college (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans convinced they’ve figured out what Abi and Tez are planning

When Asha reveals that she likes a girl she met at college, Nina urges her to go for it.

Later Asha gets a text from Nat, the girl at college suggesting they meet up, she’s thrilled and tells Nina she’d like her to come along too as she values her opinion.

But will Nina come along?

Jenny tries to set Daisy up with Leo

Daisy isn’t interested in Leo (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Kevin Webster needs a new jacket, fans joke

Leo calls in the Rovers. Jenny is convinced he’s got the hots for Daisy, Jenny urges her to chat to him and get to know him.

To Daisy’s annoyance, Jenny invites Leo to join them in sampling some beers for a singles’ night she’s proposing to organise.

Later Leo joins Jenny and Daisy to sample some beers, but it’s clear Daisy isn’t interested. She soon makes excuses to head off to bed, leaving Jenny frustrated.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.