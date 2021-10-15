Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Nina is determined to find the owner of a notebook with Corey’s training schedule.

Meanwhile Toyah takes Imran‘s phone after making a discovery, and Johnny decides it’s time for him to leave.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina on a mission

Nina sets out to find the notebook’s owner (Credit: ITV)

News of Corey’s transfer to the German club spreads. Nina is furious and when Roy finds a notebook with details of Corey’s training regime, she says she’ll help find the owner.

But who does it belong to?

Later Nina calls at No.13 to speak to Abi, but what has she got to say?

Toyah gets revenge on Sabeen

Sabeen visits Harvey (Credit: ITV)

When Toyah finds out from Simon how Imran borrowed his phone in a bid to get information about Sharon, she is quietly appalled.

When Imran is distracted by Elsie she steals his phone.

At the Bistro, a furious Toyah tells Peter what Imran has been up to.

Meanwhile a furious Sabeen storms into the solicitors’ office and tells Imran how she’s been accused of misconduct, had all her cases been off her and he’s made an enemy for life out of Harvey Gaskell.

Imran is totally bemused.

As a furious Sabeen accuses Imran of forwarding her private texts to her boss, Imran realises his phone is missing and that Toyah must be the one responsible, leaving him devastated.

Knowing Harvey’s appeal has been compromised Peter and Toyah assure Simon he is no longer in danger.

Meanwhile, across Weatherfield, Sabeen visits Harvey and tells him that Toyah, who is Leanne’s sister, has jeopardised his appeal.

Later, in his prison cell, Harvey vows revenge on the Battersby sisters.

Aadi annoyed as Dev puts Asha first

Aadi suggests a lads’ holiday to Dev (Credit: ITV)

To help Dev get over the Natasha debacle, Aadi suggests a lads’ holiday for the two of them at a swish campsite.

Dev’s instantly cheered up by the idea.

As Dev and Aadi excitedly discuss their holiday plans, they’re interrupted by Asha’s arrival.

Aadi is furious when Dev tells him he’s asked Asha to come as she’s upset over Nina.

As Dev struggles to fulfil both Asha and Aadi’s holiday requirements, Aadi is annoyed that his sister’s needs come first, again.

Natasha plans to set up business in Weatherfield

Natasha is thrilled she can buy the salon (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Abi is pregnant with Imran’s baby, fans predict

In the Rovers, Audrey cracks open the fizz and reveals that she’s paying for Gail’s sinkhole repairs so that Natasha can go ahead and buy the salon. Natasha is thrilled.

Nick and Leanne return to the street to find Natasha taking photos of the salon.

When she reveals that she’s in the process of buying it, they’re delighted for her.

Johnny makes a decision

Johnny makes a decision, but what will Carla say? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Jenny’s new man Leo can’t be trusted, say fans

After spending the night with Jenny, a loved up Leo sets off for work and Beth watches intrigued.

In the factory, Johnny overhears Beth slagging him off to Carla, suggesting he’s past it and not up to the job.

Later Carla finds Johnny nursing a pint.

Johnny tells her that Beth’s right, she doesn’t need his help to run the factory and it’s time he set off for pastures new.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There’s an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these Corrie spoilers.