Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Seb‘s Christmas surprise for Abi.

Meanwhile Daisy decides to tell Daniel how she really feels and Asha is hurt when Nina declines her invite to Christmas.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi’s Christmas surprise

Kevin pulls out all the stops for Abi (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week, Tyrone found some of Seb’s thing in the flat and gave them to Kevin.

Kevin found a letter and made a phone call.

Tonight, Kevin pulls out all of the stops for Abi.

Abi thanks Kevin for the best Christmas present ever. He reveals it was actually Seb who was behind it.

Coronation Street spoilers: Will Daisy tell Daniel how she feels?

Daisy isn’t enjoying herself at the celeb party (Credit: ITV)

Ken urges Daniel to tell Daisy how he feels but when he invites her for a drink she turns him down, explaining Ashley is taking her to a celebrity party.

With the party in full swing, it becomes clear Daisy isn’t enjoying herself and makes her excuses to leave.

Meanwhile Adam and Daniel join Sarah and Lydia for a drink.

Daniel is impressed when he sees the book Lydia is reading and the two instantly hit it off.

As Daisy buzzes Daniel’s intercom, declaring she’s been an idiot and thinks the world of him, but it’s Ken who answers.

She sends Daisy off to find Daniel.

Nina declines Asha’s Christmas invite

Will Nina be spending Christmas alone? (Credit: ITV)

Asha invites Nina to join her family for Christmas. However Nina declines leaving Asha hurt.

Fiz feels for Tyrone

Fiz feels bad (Credit: ITV)

When Kevin lets slip how much Tyrone is dreading Christmas without his family, Fiz feels awful.

Will she change her Christmas plans?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

