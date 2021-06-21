Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Nick suggests Sam and Natasha move away.

Meanwhile Sean hurts Carol’s feelings and Summer gets a diagnosis.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Natasha and Sam leave Weatherfied?

Nick suggests that Sam and Natasha move away (Credit: ITV)

Rita is shocked when Sharon comes to her flat, having taken a beating from Harvey’s gang for trying to warn Leanne.

Sharon begs Rita to give her the £10k back so she can go and start a new life.

Rita calls the bank to arrange the transfer.

Meanwhile Nick tells Natasha that Leanne is going to give evidence and it would be best if her and Sam moved back to London for their own safety.

Gail is horrified and advises Nick that for Sam’s sake he should leave Leanne.

Summer is given a diagnosis

Summer is diagnosed with Type One diabetes (Credit: ITV)

Summer is horrified to realise Billy and Todd think that she has an eating disorder.

As Billy tries to reassure Summer she faints again. Summer is rushed to hospital and she’s soon diagnosed with type one diabetes, leaving everyone floored.

Summer struggles to take in the news that she’ll need to manage her condition with injections.

Sean hurts Carol

Carol turns up to Sean’s seminar (Credit: ITV)

Sean hosts a seminar for new Double Glammy recruits, but he’s distracted when Carol comes in.

She admits to him that she hasn’t managed to sell any of her products and is behind on her rent.

Sean gives her £50 and hurries back, telling his audience that Carol is a homeless person he helps out with his earnings, leaving Carol hurt.

Aadi takes note of Summer’s comment

Meanwhile Summer and Amy discuss lads and Aadi takes on board Summer’s comment that she quite likes boys who wear makeup.

Tracy gives Emma dating advice

Will Emma take Tracy’s advice? (Credit: ITV)

In the Bistro Emma flirts with Curtis. Tracy advises her that she needs to play hard to get and not appear too eager.

Coronation Street airs tonight (June 21) at 9pm for an hour on ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

