Coronation Street spoilers tonight: What’s happening Monday, July 26

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal anger for Alina, distress for James and meddling for Daniel…

Justice for James

James is feeling jubilant as he is offered £30k to give an interview about him coming out and he invites Michael along with him to test drive a sports car.

But they are pulled over by police and when James questions why, the officer arrests him for obstruction and handcuffs him.

During the commotion, James trips and hurts his leg – just as Craig arrives on the scene and sees his neighbour in agony.

James is baffled when he is arrested without provocation in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Michael is convinced that they have been victims of an unprovoked racist attack by the cop. But in the hospital James is more concerned about his leg, convinced his career is over.

Michael tries to persuade James to make a complaint, but he refuses.

Later, back at home, they discover that someone filmed their arrest and posted the video online. James agrees they need to make a formal complaint to the police.

Alina’s outrage

Alina from Coronation Street is fed-up with Tyrone’s jealousy (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Alina is seriously unimpressed with Ty’s jealousy and his temper tips over when daughter Hope includes Fiz’s new man Phill in a school project.

Fiz, on the other hand, is most amused to see her ex’s reaction – and how much it’s causing trouble in his new romance.

Bad mother

Laura blames Toyah and Imran as she is arrested – but are they actually to blame? (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere Laura meets up with journalist Chris in the bistro and tells her she will tell Kelly’s story – but she wants £30k for it!

Chris warns Daniel what Laura is up to, who in turn warns Imran and Toyah that Laura is trying to flog Kelly’s story.

Toyah and Imran tell Laura in no uncertain terms that if she sells Kelly’s story to the papers, they’ll report her to Social Services.

When a police officer arrives at the factory and arrests Laura on suspicion of child cruelty, Laura immediately blames Toyah and Imran.

But who is actually behind it?

