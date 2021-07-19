Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Abi and Debbie get a shock.

Meanwhile Curtis breaks up with Emma, and Billy makes a huge decision about his job.

All this and more in tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi and Debbie get a shock

Debbie walks in on naked Dev (Credit: ITV)

While Brian sets up his camera for the photoshoot in the garage, Kevin shouts to Brian that he’s ready and drops his robe just as Abi enters the garage.

Abi is stunned to be faced with a naked Kevin. Meanwhile Debbie enters the corner shop to be faced by a naked Dev. Dev darts between the aisle to cover his modesty.

Curtis tells Steve his secret

Curtis tells Steve the truth, but it’s not what he expects (Credit: ITV)

As Emma and Curtis head to the corner shop to set up for Dev’s photoshoot, Curtis’s phone rings.

Making out he’s gone to a dental appointment, Curtis hurries off and leaves Emma to sort out Dev’s photoshoot.

When Debbie tells Steve that she saw Curtis in the Bistro with a young girl looking cosy, Steve is concerned and sets off to find out what he’s up to.

In the Bistro, Steve approaches and demands to know what’s going on.

Steve assumes that Curtis is cheating on Emma and tears a strip off him and leaves.

Later Curtis tells Emma that it’s over between them. Soon Steve finds his daughter crying in the factory kitchen, and reckons she’s had a lucky escape.

Steve confronts Curtis once again in the Bistro and Curtis admits to Steve that he got it wrong.

He trusts Steve with his secret and makes him promise not to tell Emma.

Steve calls at the salon flat to find Emma in bits. Steve battles with his conscience, aware of the promise he made.

Billy makes a decision

Billy resigns (Credit: ITV)

Ed breaks the news to Billy that the insurance won’t pay out for the stolen heat pump.

Billy meets up with the Bishop and to Todd’s horror, tells him he realises he isn’t up to the job and would like to resign.

In the cafe, Summer rounds on Paul and tells him how the theft of the heat pump has cost Billy his job as archdeacon.

Leanne makes a decision about Oliver’s room

Sam puts up his posters, but fears he’s upset Leanne (Credit: ITV)

When Natasha asks if Nick and Leanne can have Sam for the week, Nick is chuffed to pieces.

As Sam scampers off to the bedroom to put him his astronomy posters, Nick watches him go, lovingly.

Having shown Leanne the posters he’s put up in Oliver’s bedroom, Sam worries he’s upset her.

Nick suggests that they take them down.

However when Sam explains he took the posters down, Leanne instructs him to put the posters back up as Oliver’s old room is now his and she wants him to feel at home.

Kevin stands up for Fiz

Kevin defends Fiz, but how will Ty react? (Credit: ITV)

Over lunch at the Bistro, Chris tries to convince Fiz to do a follow up article.

Meanwhile Kevin advises Tyrone to ditch the idea of writing his own article as no one wants to hear him badmouth Fiz.

Coronation Street airs tonight at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

