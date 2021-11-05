Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Corey and Stefan plan to flee the country.

Meanwhile Steve and Tracy offer to pay for a private consultant for Curtis and Danny tells Ronnie about a new job offer.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Stefan and Corey plan to flee

Will Stefan and Corey get away? (Credit: ITV)

Corey and Stefan hide out in a rented house. Stefan tells his son he has a plan and heads out to call Eli’s dad.

Meanwhile Abi persuades Gary to help her track down Corey and Stefan.

Abi suggests they track down Eli’s dad as Stefan may have gone to him for help.

Gary sets off for Stefan’s office in search of Christian, will he find him in time?

Stefan orders Corey to pack his things as Christian is on his way with a van and some cash.

Christian pulls up at the house in his van and Stefan and Corey climb in the back.

In the back of the van, Stefan explains his plan to Corey for them to leave the country so he can start a new life with a foreign club.

Corey’s pathetically grateful, but suddenly the van comes to a halt. Will Corey get away or is it game over?

Steve makes an offer

Steve has an offer (Credit: ITV)

Steve tells Emma that he and Tracy would like to use their personal savings to pay for Curtis to see a private consultant.

Curtis tells Emma that he’s overwhelmed by her family’s kindness. He says he’s decided to drop out of medical school so that he can spend every second with her.

Danny has news

What will Danny do? (Credit: ITV)

Danny offers to help James with his rehab exercises. He arrives late at work and explains that James’s physio took longer than expected and Debbie warns him she’ll dock his wages.

Danny tells Ronnie about a job he’s been offered. Ronnie warns him that whatever he decides, he mustn’t hurt James. What will Danny do?

Sally to go against Maria

Sally announces that she is going to stand in the local council elections (Credit: ITV)

When Sally finds out from Aggie that Maria is running for council, Sally reckons Maria knows nothing about local politics.

When Sally announces that she is going to stand in the local council elections, Maria realises she’s got a fight on her hands.

In the Rovers Fiz and Phill offer Maria their full support with her council campaign.

