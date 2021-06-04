Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Corey takes a fall down the stairs.

Meanwhile Carla accuses Sarah of talking Adam out of the transplant to get back at her.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi and Asha kill Corey?

Nina and Abi rush to check on Asha (Credit: ITV)

Last night, Asha invited Corey up to their old flat telling him she wanted them to spend the night together.

However Abi had given Asha drugs and she drugged Corey’s drink, so when he fell asleep she could go through his phone. However as she began to look through his mobile, he came to.

Meanwhile Abi filled Nina in on Asha’s plan and the two women became worried about Asha being alone with Corey.

Tonight, as a suspicious and disorientated Corey staggers around, Abi and Nina arrive at the flat.

Corey tries to barge past them but ends up losing his balance. He soon ends up falling down the stairs.

Will they leave Corey? (Credit: ITV)

As Asha looks down at Corey’s lifeless body, the women are left with a decision to make.

Will they call an ambulance, or leave Corey for dead to pay for what he did to Seb?

Later, Abi returns home and pulls out the order of service from Seb’s funeral. She is overcome with emotion.

Carla and Sarah fall out

Sarah and Carla have an argument (Credit: ITV)

After finding out Sarah encouraged Adam out of the transplant, Carla is furious with her.

She accuses Sarah of talking Adam out of the transplant to get back at her for sleeping with Adam.

However Sarah insists that Peter is a lost cause.

