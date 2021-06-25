Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveals Tyrone gets some bad news.

Meanwhile Rita offers Sharon money and Daniel writes an article about Double Glammy.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone gets bad news

Tyrone learns Kirsty has died, but worries about how to tell Ruby (Credit: ITV)

As Fiz continues to mock Tyrone, he reveals he’s booked them a mediation session.

However when Fiz catches sight of his new ‘T&A’ tattoo, she reckons it’s just another example of his mid-life crisis.

Meanwhile back home Tyrone finds a police officer at the door who tells him that his ex-girlfriend and Ruby’s birth mother, Kirsty, is dead.

In shock, Tyrone goes to see Fiz and tells her what’s happened. They prepare to break the news to Ruby.

Rita gives Sharon money?

Will Rita give Sharon her money? (Credit: ITV)

Sharon packs her bag and tells Rita that after giving evidence she fears for her life.

Rita offers to give her £10k to help her start afresh.

Daniel exposes Double Glammy?

Sean asks Daniel to write an article exposing Double Glammy, but will Daisy stop him submitting it? (Credit: ITV)

With a potential buyer due, Daisy suggests to Jenny that she takes out a loan and they buy the pub together.

Determined to put things right, Sean asks Daniel to write a news article exposing Double Glammy for the rip-off that it is.

So when Daisy returns from the bank, announcing she’s secured a loan off the back of her Double Glammy earnings, she’s incandescent .

As Jenny tells Johnny to cancel the viewing as she and Daisy are buying the pub, Daisy begs Daniel not to submit his article about Double Glammy.

Emma gets her heart broken?

Emma tells Steve she saw Curtis with another woman (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Emma tells Steve that she saw Curtis with another woman and thinks she’s missed her chance.

Coronation Street airs tonight (June 25) at 7.30pm for an hour on ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

