Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Tyrone is pulled over for a breathalyser test.

Meanwhile Aadi and Asha find out about Dev and Bernie and Nina struggles with her grief.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone in trouble with the law?

Tyrone is furious with Fiz (Credit: ITV)

Fiz is furious to find out Tyrone has been out spending money clubbing with Alina again.

When she reveals she intends to apply for a parental consent order for Ruby, Tyrone is stunned. He vows to fight her all the way.

Tyrone soon comes back from a breakdown call and Craig approaches and smells the alcohol on him.

He orders Tyrone to take a breathalyser test.

Furious, Tyrone confronts Fiz and accuses her of trying to have him arrested in a bid to increase her chances of getting custody.

When Evelyn warns that there are no winners in a custody battle, will Fiz back down?

Nina struggles with grief

Nina struggles with grief (Credit: ITV)

When Billy and Roy ask Nina to speak to Summer, who is struggling with sleeping and eating, Nina snaps at her and points out the extent of her own loss. Summer feels awful.

Nina soon calls into the corner shop and when Dev isn’t looking, she steals a bottle of vodka.

She attempts to put things right with Summer and suggests they all have a drink.

Clearly drunk, Nina cuts herself but refuses to get help. She heads out leaving Asha and Summer worried about her.

Nina goes to the ginnel and tries to block out her grief by knocking back the bottle.

Dev’s cruel comments leave Mary troubled

Bernie and Dev have been sleeping together (Credit: ITV)

Aadi and Asha are horrified to realise that Dev and Bernie are having some sort of relationship.

Mary finds out and tears a strip off Bernie for taking advantage of Dev.

However when she overhears Dev laughing with Steve, making out he only copped off with Bernie because he was drunk, Mary is left troubled.

Daisy has a plan

Daisy talks to Jenny about the pub (Credit: ITV)

Not wanting anyone to buy the pub, Daisy attempts to see off potential buyers at the Rovers.

She insists to Jenny that they need to raise the cash to buy the pub.

Chesney and Gemma start learning sign language

Gemma and Ches have a sign language lesson (Credit: ITV)

Chesney and a nervous Gemma log on for their first sign language lesson.

Coronation Street airs tonight (June 11) at 7.30pm for an hour on ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

