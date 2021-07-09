Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Will steps up his game to show Todd he means business.

Meanwhile Daisy makes a move on Ryan and Peter returns home from the hospital.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Will approaches Summer

Paul isn’t happy to see Will and Summer together (Credit: ITV)

Will approaches Summer in the street and begs her to hear him out.

Billy and Todd are in Speed Daal when Summer arrives with will in tow.

Summer explains that it was Will who broke into the flat. Billy forgives Will and offers to help find him somewhere to live.

Realising Will means business, Todd tries to secure a loan but fails.

Paul is shocked to find Summer in the cafe with Will. Paul confronts Billy and demands to know why he’d let Summer hang out with Will when he nearly got her killed.

Daisy makes a move on Ryan

Ryan and Daisy spend more time together (Credit: ITV)

When Ryan announces that Daisy sorted him out with a DJ gig in Salford that evening, Alya takes the opportunity to confront Daisy.

Later Daisy tells Ryan about the confrontation. When Ryan’s gig gets cancelled, Daisy ushers Ryan into the backroom and plies him with cocktails.

Soon Alya calls in at the Rovers looking for her boyfriend and Daisy keeps schtum about Ryan’s whereabouts.

Placing her hand on Ryan’s leg, Daisy wonders which cocktail he’d prefer, the naggy girlfriend or the wild night of passion.

Sarah tries to help Izzy

Sarah tells Izzy not to worry about the order (Credit: ITV)

At the factory Sarah assures Izzy that she needn’t worry as the deadline for the order is flexible.

Peter returns home

Peter returns home (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Fiz left heartbroken as she’s catfished

Peter returns home from the hospital after his transplant.

George and Sean have a plan

George and Sean sing each other’s praises (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile George finds Eileen in the cafe and takes the opportunity to sing Sean’s praises.

In the Rovers, Sean showers George in compliments leaving Eileen bemused.

Nick impresses Natasha

Natasha is impressed with Nick (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Todd steals from Billy to pay off Will

Natasha’s impressed when Nick’s parenting skills and suggests that he and Sam should see more of each other.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these Emmerdale spoilers.