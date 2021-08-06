Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Fiz has her suspicions about who started the fire.

Meanwhile Tracy thinks Amy and Aadi are together, and Shona and Todd start arguing over parking spaces.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone and Fiz find out the truth

Fiz wants to speak to Hope about the fire (Credit: ITV)

Alina and Tyrone try to make sense of the fire and are stunned to find out from the police that an accelerant was used to star the fire and it is being investigated as arson.

Realising her keys are gone, Alina says someone must have let themselves in.

Bemused by how shaken Fiz is by the turn of events, Tyrone quizzes her about the missing keys.

Fiz tells Hope they need to talk about the fire.

As Tyrone and Fiz try to work out how to deal with Hope, Alina is telling Craig that she thinks Fiz started the fire.

Will Tyrone tell the police that they think Hope started the fire?

Steve thinks Tracy and Dev are having an affair

Steve is not happy (Credit: ITV)

As Amy chats to Aadi outside of the shop Tracy watches convinced they’re together.

Aadi calls round to see Summer and finally plucks up the courage to ask her out.

When Summer agrees and suggests they plan a date, Aadi is thrilled.

Meanwhile Tracy is horrified to find Dev putting together a ‘date hamper’ for Aadi and his new girlfriend.

When Tracy reveals Amy is Aadi’s new girlfriend is Amy, Dev is stunned.

Tracy and Dev decide to keep the secret of Aadi and Amy’s relationship from Steve.

When Steve finds a text from Dev to Tracy, he gets the wrong end of the stick about the pair, forcing Tracy to tell about Amy and Aadi.

Aadi, Summer and Amy round the corner to see Steve launching an attack on Dev for encouraging his son to have sex with Amy.

Shona vs Todd

Shona gets revenge on Todd (Credit: ITV)

Fed up with the parking chaos on the street, Shona makes some homemade parking tickets.

When Todd dumps the hearse outside No.8, Shona puts one on the windscreen.

Todd tells her she’s committing fraud and is annoyed to find the hearse covered in shaving foam.

Sarah returns the invoice to Todd and suggests he starts building bridges with the neighbours, rather than winding them up.

Nina has an idea

Nina meets with a liaison officer (Credit: ITV)

Lauren, the witness liaison officer, call at the café for a meeting with Nina.

Nina crumbles at the thought of having to relive her terrible ordeal.

When Billy mentions a memorial veg plot left by one of his parishioners, Nina is taken with the idea and suggests to Roy they could do the same for Seb.

Later Nina shows Abi her designs for Seb’s memorial garden, Abi feigns enthusiasm.

When Ed offers Nina the land next to his builder’s yard for Seb’s memorial garden, she’s deeply touched by his generosity.

