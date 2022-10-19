Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Pregnancy shock for Chesney and Gemma?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, October 19, 2022), Chesney gets a shock when he finds a positive pregnancy test fall out of Gemma’s jacket.

Is Gemma pregnant?

Elsewhere, Fern gets Bernie into trouble.

And, Stu’s reputation costs Eliza a home.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for tonight.

Ches is left speechless (Credit: ITV)

Gemma and Chesney get a shock

Tonight, Gemma can’t wait to show Chesney the new jacket she bought from charity clothes swap.

Leaving Ches to admire the jacket, she heads off to the loo and leaves her phone ringing in her pocket.

Ches goes to answer the phone but gets a shock when he sees a positive pregnancy test fall on the floor.

Confronting Gemma about the test, Gemma tells him that it’s definitely not hers.

Being the nosey madam that she is, Gemma then starts a quest to find the owner of the jacket and pregnancy test.

She even starts questioning Daisy and Carla.

Later on, Paul looks at the jacket and is stunned when he realises who it belongs to.

Keeping his mouth shut from Gemma, Paul goes off to confront the owner.

It’s Summer’s jacket.

Summer’s pregnant.

Bernie gets arrested for Fern’s crimes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fern betrays Bernie

At the jewellers, Fern gets to work on Bernie’s new cleaning job.

She’s left to her own devices when her boss goes to grab lunch.

Pretending to be Bernie, dressed up in her clothes, Fern uses the time to her advantage and robs the shop.

She then gets changed into her own clothes and heads out of the store.

Later on, Bernie is left confused when the police turn up at No.5 and arrest her on suspicion of stealing from the jewellers.

After being shown CCTV footage of ‘her’ robbing the shop, Bernie realises what Fern’s done.

But, will she tell the police about Fern?

Will they believe her?

Stu’s name still hasn’t been cleared (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Eliza goes into care

After promising Bridget that he’d look after Eliza, Stu is left devastated when his granddaughter is taken from him.

A social worker turns up at Yasmeen’s house and tells Stu that Eliza has to go into care until his name is officially cleared.

Stu’s devastated as he realises that Eliza must leave all of her family behind and go into care.

Will he be able to get Eliza back?

Will Stu ever be released from the troubles of his past?

