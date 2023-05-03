Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah caught out by Nick and Adam

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday May 3, 2023), Nick and Adam catch Sarah out over her wishes for the Bistro.

As Sarah objects to the late licence, Nick and Adam wonder why Sarah’s gone against Nick and Leanne’s plans.

With Damon watching her panic, will Sarah be able to talk her way out of this mess in Coronation Street spoilers?

Nick’s left confused (Credit: ITV)

Sarah caught out by Nick and Adam

Today, Sarah treats Adam to a birthday lunch at the Bistro. Whilst there, Adam reveals to Nick that some of the locals have objected to the late licence making it harder to get approved.

With Adam and Sarah enjoying their birthday celebrations, things are made awkward when Damon sits with them.

Maria puts her foot in it and reveals that Sarah was one of the people who objected to the late licence. Nick and Adam are furious. Sarah has been caught out!

As Damon enjoys watching Sarah struggle to justify herself, will Sarah be able to do enough to explain her stance?

Paul turns to blackmail (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul blackmails Damon

Paul asks Niall to give him a job and makes an excuse as to where’s he’s going to Billy. He makes out that he’s off out with Dee-Dee.

Billy soon questions Dee-Dee about her plans with Paul. Fortunately, Dee-Dee quickly manages to come up with a believable cover for him.

Worried about Paul, Dee-Dee decides to follow him. He is stealing a car in the Freshco’s carpark when she finds him.

Dee-Dee’s threats to call the police fail as Paul explains that he’s doing it for the money. He then drives off in the car.

Later on, Paul heads to the Bistro and blackmails Damon, demanding that he gives him £25k or he’ll call the police on him.

However, Damon doesn’t fall for the blackmail and calls his criminal mates to shut Paul up. But, is Paul in danger?

Will Elaine marry Stephen? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen and Elaine continue with their wedding plans

Stephen suggests that he and Elaine re-book their tickets for Las Vegas and go ahead with their plans to marry.

However, Tim’s recently started to cast doubt in Elaine’s mind. As Stephen tells Elaine that he’ll need her passport to re-book the flights, will Elaine give it to him or will she see sense and call things off?

Brian and George team up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Brian and George team up

Recently, George has developed quite the hobby after Billy inspired him to start building model ships to distract himself from the stresses of work.

Tonight, after finding a fellow model making friend in Brian, George is thrilled when Brian suggests that they enter their model ships into a competition.

Will Aaron move back in with his dad? (Credit: ITV)

Aaron’s dad makes Aaron an offer

Aaron’s dad, Eric, recently rocked back up onto the cobbles to inform him that one of his grandparents has sadly passed away.

Tonight, Eric arrives at the garage and gives Aaron a set of keys to his new flat, asking Aaron to move back in with him. Will Aaron agree?

