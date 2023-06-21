In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday June 21), Ryan confronts Daisy after finding out the truth about her catfishing.

Ryan then threatens to tell Daniel about Daisy kissing him in an act of revenge.

But, will Ryan tell Daniel everything about Daisy’s kisses in Coronation Street spoilers?

Will Ryan expose Daisy to Daniel? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan tells Daniel everything?

Tonight, Ryan finds out from Max that Daisy was responsible for the catfishing.

Furious, Ryan confronts Daisy as she tries her best to apologise and justify her actions.

She explains that she was only looking out for him as the real Crystal didn’t want anything to do with him anymore.

Livid, Ryan kicks Daisy out of his flat and threatens to tell Daniel about Daisy kissing him. But, will he actually tell Daniel the truth?

Adam’s jealous of Damon (Credit: ITV)

Adam asks Nick to get rid of Damon

Adam kisses Sarah outside to get one over Damon as he walks past. Adam’s filled with jealousy as he tries to get things back on track with Sarah.

Later on, Adam visits Nick and tells him to cut ties with Damon. But, will Nick do as Adam wishes?

Max needs to tell the truth (Credit: ITV)

Max realises he needs to tell the truth

Bec and Max link arms as they laugh together during a walk down the street.

Alya watches on with fury as Bec asks Max to go into Speed Daal. Panicking, Max realises that he needs to tell the truth. But, will he get the opportunity to do so?

Paul’s furious with Bernie’s betrayal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul’s furious with Bernie

Arriving home from his holiday with Billy, Paul’s furious to find that somebody has been looking into a PIP without him knowing.

In the kebab shop, Chesney confesses that it was Bernie who filled in the forms.

Confronting Bernie, Paul tells her that she’s humiliated him by trying to fundraise for him. But, will he realise his mum’s good intentions?

Toyah can relate to Amy (Credit: ITV)

Amy seeks support from Toyah

Tonight, Toyah does her best to support Amy, admitting that she can relate to her experience as she was also raped.

She then encourages Amy to go to a counselling session. But, will Amy agree to get help?

