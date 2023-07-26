Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah exposed as Stephen gets his mitts on her paternity results?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Stephen’s got his hands on Sarah’s paternity test results. But how? And why? And what will they expose?

Meanwhile, Adam is growing more and more suspicious. A routine scan leaves even more question marks over the pregnancy, but what will he decide to do about it?

Also, Aadi continues to mix business with pleasure, but Amy isn’t impressed and goes head to head with Courtney in the shop.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

What is Stephen playing at? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen has Sarah’s results

As Tim throws Stephen’s stuff out of the flat and on to the street, Gail and Sarah help him to pick everything up.

But Sarah is stunned to see her paternity test results as part of the pile.

Why does Stephen have them after she threw them in the bin? What is he doing with them? And will this expose her lies?

Sarah is worried – and Adam clocks it (Credit: ITV)

Adam’s suspicions grow

Sarah attends a scan and is relieved to hear the baby is healthy. She also agrees to a blood test to find out the sex.

However, when a test for genetic diseases is suggested, both Adam and Gail insist there’s nothing in their families. It’s clear Sarah’s uncomfortable though and Adam soon notices it.

He later confides in Daniel he’s still really struggling to trust Sarah. He tells him what happened at the scan and makes a big decision.

Confronting his wife, Adam tells her he needs written proof he’s the dad so has contacted the clinic and asked them to send it. What will Sarah say?

What is Courtney’s game? (Credit: ITV)

Aadi falls deeper into Courtney’s trap

Dev tells Aadi about a rumour Courtney is having an affair and suggests keeping his ear to the ground to find out who with. Aadi squirms.

Later, Courtney gives Aadi a gift and tells him to wear it when he sees her next. Aadi’s eyes widen as he looks in the box.

But Amy’s had enough of Courtney and challenges her when she refuses to pay for a drink in the shop. Amy goes in all guns blazing and accuses Courtney of using Aadi. But is she right?

Billy is pleased to meet Shelly (Credit: ITV)

Paul introduces Shelly

Summer goes through wedding venues and Paul is sad they can’t have a church wedding. He knows how much it would mean to Billy.

But Billy assures him he just cares about the two of them getting married. Is he telling the truth?

Meanwhile, Paul brings Shelly to meet his friends and family. Bernie is shaken to see Shelly and how advanced her condition is.

Ryan returns

After his trip to Ireland, Ryan arrives back on the cobbles. He tells Carla he’s having some exercise equipment delivered.

She encourages him to make motivational videos, but he insists no one wants to see his face on screen. Will she get through to him?

Todd isn’t happy when he finds out Elieen lied to him (Credit: ITV)

Todd finds out the truth

As George hammers home how important it is that Todd wins Young Funeral Director of the Year, Glenda takes some publicity shots.

Fed-up Todd admits he’s only bothering with it because of the pay rise. But George looks confused and Todd realises Eileen has lied to him.

Realising there is no pay rise, Todd is furious, but will it affect his interview?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

