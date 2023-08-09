Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that furious Chesney Brown confronts Gemma over her lies as she schmoozes behind his back with businessman Henry. Is their marriage facing trouble already?

Elsewhere, Stephen comes face-to-face with Rufus’s widow, who drops some bombshell news about her husband’s death. What does this mean for Stephen?

Meanwhile, Stu calls Bridget to tell her what Eliza has been up to. But what will Eliza’s mum say?

Elsewhere, Lauren makes an admission to Max, and Adam returns in a state of dishevelment after his night out. Then, Shona has news for Lauren.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Chesney finds Gemma in a compromising position at a local hotel (Credit: ITV)

Chesney is furious as Gemma lies to save the Rovers in Coronation Street spoilers tonight

Feeling despondent, Jenny tells Daisy that a property developer is coming in to value the pub. Meanwhile, at the Kabin, Steve and George reveal that they’ve made a crowdfunding page in the hope that they can save the Rovers.

Later, George suggests to Gemma that she could use her history – and maybe some carefully employed-flirting – with Henry to change his mind about buying the pub. But will it work?

Gemma visits Henry at a hotel expecting to start work on a cider promotion. But Henry explains that there is no promotion, and that he just wanted some time alone with her.

When George lets slip that Gemma is out meeting Henry, Chesney is furious to realise that she lied to him. Incensed, he heads over to the hotel.

Meanwhile, property developer Richard pops in to the Rovers. When Daisy explains that Jenny has no option but to sell the pub, Steve and George are desolate.

Back at home, Gemma tries to justify her actions to Chesney, explaining that she was only trying to save the Rovers – and has no interest in Henry. But will Chesney listen?

Will Chesney believe Gemma’s justifications for her lies? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen comes face-to-face with Rufus’s widow

After a client meeting in the bistro, Carla and Stephen see Lou approaching. Stephen’s heart sinks as she sidles up for a chat.

She tells Stephen and Carla that the Coroner has ruled Rufus to have died by misadventure. But she says that his death still doesn’t add up for her.

Stephen tries to tell her that it was obviously a tragic accident. But will Lou listen? And is Stephen about to crack as he feels the walls closing in?

On Monday’s episode, Stu discovered that Eliza had been speaking with her father (Credit: ITV)

Stu seeks a second opinion

Eliza tells Sam that she’s worried her mother might try and prevent her from seeing her Dad. Elsewhere, Stu calls Bridget and tells her that Eliza has been in contact with her father.

What will Bridget say?

Lauren confides in Max

At No.8, Lauren rejects an incoming call from her Dad. Afterwards, she admits to Max that she still misses him.

How will Max react?

Adam is looking rough after a night on the town (Credit: ITV)

Adam tries to make Sarah jealous

Looking dishevelled from the night before, Adam returns from his night out. Hoping to make Sarah jealous, he tells Daniel that he had a great night and barely slept.

Adam tries to make Sarah jealous (Credit: ITV)

Shona has news for Lauren

Shona tells Lauren that she’s managed to get her a job at the cafe. Lauren acts grateful, but feels nervous.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!