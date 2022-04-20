Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daisy finds out the truth about Daniel and Nicky

Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal Daisy sets Nicky up and the truth about her past comes out.

But will she confront Daniel? And what will he say?

Also in tonight’s Corrie Todd goes too far after finding out about Summer’s eating disorder.

And, Tim is stuck between his wife and his mum, but who will he choose?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers tonight.

Ashley makes things awkward (Credit: ITV)

Daisy finds out the truth

Scheming Daisy suggests to Daniel they have a drink with Nicky to celebrate the first day in Nicky’s new job. She insists to Daniel all she wants to do is make friends with Nicky and get to know her better.

But actually she had an agenda – she wants to set Nicky up with a man to get rid of her.

Daisy invites her ex, Ashley, to join them and make up a foursome.

However, it’s soon awkward when Ashley and Nicky clearly recognise each other.

Nicky leaves after making an excuse and Ashley looks uncomfortable. Daisy questions him and he reveals he knew Nicky when she was a sex worker.

Stunned Daisy decides to confront Daniel, but will he confess everything? And how will Daisy react?

Summer is upset over Todd’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Todd goes too far

Billy calls Paul and Todd to the cafe and reveals Summer’s eating disorder struggles.

They’re both shocked and determined to help her.

But Todd takes it too far when he starts checking up on her everywhere she goes and even ropes Aadi in.

Summer is mortified when Aadi questions her over a foodbank donation. Todd is soon left feeling guilty when he realises he’s pushed too hard.

Meanwhile, Billy makes a shocking discovery, but what will he do?

Tim torn

Elaine and Tim are happily living together when Sally returns from Gina’s.

She is not happy to find Elaine still in her home and that she’s changed things to her own liking.

Sally insists to Tim it’s time Elaine left as she’s keen to get him to the bedroom.

However, Tim is clearly anxious. What’s going on?

What is Kelly hiding? (Credit: ITV)

Laura’s funeral in Coronation Street spoilers tonight

Kelly readies herself for her mum’s funeral.

Gary and Maria offer their support, but she’s still struggling with everything.

When Gary offers to bank the £17k of Rick’s money for Kelly, she is cagey. What is she hiding?

Eileen upset over George’s rejection

Eileen wants George to come for dinner and then stay the night, but is left upset when he makers an excuse.

Meanwhile, Todd and George discuss a funeral they’re planning and quickly realise the man in question was a bigamist.

Will they tell the two Mrs Littles about each other?

