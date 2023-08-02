Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sunita ‘returns’ from the dead – and Dev loses the plot

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 2), Sunita ‘returns’ from the dead causing Dev to lose the plot.

As Bernie insists that Sunita’s spirit is amongst them, Dev lashes out.

But, is Sunita’s spirit really in Weatherfield in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bernie reckons Sunita is with them (Credit: ITV)

Sunita ‘returns’ as Dev loses it

Aadi notices that the photograph they had printed has moved and is now facing the photo of his mum.

Bernie reckons that Sunita’s spirit has caused the photo to move, but Dev doesn’t believe her.

She then tells Paul about how Sunita’s spirit is restless. This is all too much for Dev as he lashes out.

He loses the plot as he asks Bernie why she’s so insistent on sharing supernatural tales.

Sarah is hit with stomach pain (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah goes to hospital

Sarah is desperate to talk to Adam but he just blames her for lying to him.

However, mid-argument, Sarah’s hit with stomach pain. She then gets in a taxi and heads to the hospital.

Adam thought that she was faking the pain but Maria tells him that she wasn’t.

Worried, Adam goes to the hospital to be with Sarah as she awaits a baby scan. But, will the baby be okay?

Jenny turns to desperate measures (Credit: ITV)

Jenny tries to save the Rovers

Tonight, Jenny admits to Owen that the Rovers is facing financial hardship. Hearing this news, Owen suggests that Jenny sells up and calls it a day.

With Jenny not wanting to lose the pub, Stephen gives her the idea of decreasing portion sizes.

Things go from bad to worse though when there’s a loud bang from the kitchen and all of the lights go out. Will the plan to save the Rovers fall flat?

Stu’s jealous (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stu hides his jealousy

Stu tries to hide his anger as Yasmeen talks to him about spending time with Roy.

She explains that she and Roy made quite the team at the pub quiz.

Ed gives them some good news (Credit: ITV)

Ed gives Daniel and Daisy some good news

Tonight, Ed gives Daniel and Daisy some good news as he tells them that the flat at the builder’s yard is now available. But, will they move in to the flat together?

Ryan’s a big hit online (Credit: ITV)

Ryan becomes social media savvy

Ryan shows his new social media page to Peter and explains that he’s been posting photos of his gym body without his face in.

He’s already got hundreds of likes on his posts already. But, is this a good thing for Ryan?

