Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Jenny gets more devastating news as Stephen realises he’s losing control

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Tuesday, September 26), Jenny gets more devastating news as Stephen realises he’s losing control.

Jenny’s left confused as everything fails to add up, worrying about Teddy’s whereabouts.

But, will the police rumble Stephen and find Teddy’s body in Coronation Street spoilers?

Jenny learns that Teddy never went to Canada (Credit: ITV)

Jenny gets more devastating news as Stephen panics

Tonight, Stephen plans to take Jenny away to Thailand as she learns that the pub is going to shut for refurbishment.

The Rovers staff are devastated as they find out that they’re being laid off immediately.

Whilst Adam tries to get behind Jenny’s case and reassure her, Jenny’s distracted when the police turn up and reveal that Leo and Teddy never went to Canada.

Jenny’s baffled as she knows Stephen told her Teddy had been in touch from Canada. But, as Stephen panics, will anybody realise that he murdered Leo’s dad?

Daniel spots Ryan’s steroids (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel spots Ryan’s steroids

Lauren offers up her spare room in her precinct flat as Ryan takes her up on the offer and prepares to move in.

With Carla and Daisy worried, Daniel puts any bad blood aside and helps Ryan move into his flat.

However, he soon spots Ryan’s stash of steroids after Ryan rages at someone making fun of his scars. But, will he confront Ryan over what he’s seen?

Aadi and Courtney take the next step in their relationship (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi and Courtney’s next step

As Courtney keeps urging Aadi to find them a place of their own, Aadi sets about doing just that.

Bernie then suggests that they move into Shelly’s old flat but Dev’s furious that Bernie’s helping them out. But, will Aadi and Courtney move into the flat together?

Cassie messes up (Credit: ITV)

Cassie puts her foot in it

The owner of a local cab firm, Ange, turns up at the garage and wants her cabs servicing.

However, Cassie soon puts her foot in it and mentions that Abi’s been in prison and that they’re both recovering addicts.

Kevin’s humiliated by Cassie’s admission. But, has she just lost them business?

Paul asks Bernie and Gemma a big question (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul asks a big question

Paul prepares for his wedding and asks Gemma and Bernie if they’ll both help walk him down the aisle. But, how will they react?

