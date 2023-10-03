Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Love triangle begins as Cassie sets her sights on a married man

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Tuesday, October 3), a love triangle begins as Cassie sets her sights on a married man.

After spending the night over at Kevin’s house, Cassie soon starts to develop feelings for him.

But, will she act on these feelings or let them go undiscovered in Coronation Street spoilers?

Cassie slept on Kev’s sofa (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie sets her sights on Kevin

Last night (Monday, October 3), Cassie had a few drinks and didn’t want to face Tyrone.

Kevin then offered Cassie his sofa for the night, with Cassie telling Ty that she was kipping at a mates.

Tonight, Cassie goes to work and sticks to her story whilst Kev tells Abi that Cassie stayed on the sofa but he doesn’t want Ty to know.

Appreciative, Cassie goes to the garage and thanks Kevin for covering for her. However, Cassie soon looks at Kevin with lust as she sets her sights on him. But, will she let Kev know how she feels?

Liam has an asthma attack (Credit: ITV)

Liam’s rushed to hospital

Tonight, Liam, Dylan and Mason skip school. Mason, however, soon pressures the lads into trying a vape.

Feeling forced to give it a go, Liam suffers an asthma attack as Mason makes a run for it.

Dylan calls an ambulance as Maria and Gary share their horror at Liam hanging round with Mason, knowing that he’s trouble.

As Mason tells Maria that he didn’t have anything to do with Liam’s asthma attack, Liam then receives a threat from Mason.

Mason threatens to beat him up if he tells anyone the truth about what happened. But, will Liam tell Maria about Mason’s threats?

Eliza doesn’t want to come home (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stu wants Eliza back

Eliza returns home but Stu’s not happy when Dom reveals that she’s only come to collect the rest of her things and can’t stay for tea.

Yasmeen then tells Stu that Eliza will soon return back home once the rose-tinted glasses are removed from her eyes.

With Stu having to endure the waiting game, he’s desperate for Eliza to come home. But, will she?

Jenny doesn’t want to move away (Credit: ITV)

Jenny crushes Stephen’s dreams

Jenny crushes Stephen’s dreams and tells him that she only wants to go to Thailand for a holiday.

However, Stephen then tells her that his mate is looking for a new bar manager out there, making her realise that Stephen is deadly serious about moving.

Jenny sticks to her decision despite this and tells Stephen that she’s not leaving Weatherfield. But, can Stephen persuade her to change her mind and leave the Street?

