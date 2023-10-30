Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Ryan exposes Lauren’s dirty secret

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, October 30), Ryan exposes Lauren’s dirty secret as he reports her.

With Lauren being desperate for money, she soon starts making videos on O-Vidz as Ryan becomes concerned for her welfare.

But, how will Lauren react to Ryan exposing her secret in Coronation Street spoilers?

Lauren’s been making underage videos online (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan exposes Lauren’s secret

Tonight, Ryan worries for Lauren as he finds out that she’s been posting underage videos on O-Vidz.

Worrying for her welfare, Ryan threatens to report her for making underage, explicit content.

However, Lauren tells him that she’s desperate for the money. If Ryan reports her then she’ll tell Daniel the truth about him and Daisy.

Later on, Ryan reports Lauren and tells Daisy what he’s done. They then both worry that Lauren will tell Daniel about them sleeping together. But, will Lauren expose Ryan as she looks to get revenge?

Can Dev and Aadi make things right? (Credit: ITV)

Bernie tries to help build bridges

Bernie encourages Dev to visit Aadi and try to build broken bridges back up between them.

As Dev visits Aadi he intends on making things right between them.

However, will he be able to keep the peace when he finds out about Aadi’s new job at Freshco?

Sam and Hope get back together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sam and Hope are back on

Sam and Hope go to the Bistro’s Halloween party together, dressed in their spooky costumes.

Having dinner together, they both agree to get back together and try making their relationship work again. But, will things work out the second time around?

Coronation Street’s Dee-Dee is speaking to Sarah in the Bistro (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee looks out for her brother

In the Bistro, Dee-Dee speaks to Sarah and tries to persuade her to give Michael his job at Underworld back. But, will Sarah give Michael another chance?

