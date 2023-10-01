Coronation Street spoilers: Paul and Billy smile after getting married
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul and Billy get married – but one of them’s keeping a huge secret

Will it derail their happy ever after?

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal its time for Paul and Billy’s wedding. But Paul is hiding a massive secret. Will it go without a hitch?

Meanwhile, Cassie rows with Tyrone and then gets drunk. It’s Kev to the rescue – but will Ty find out the truth?

Also Dev’s kebab shop is vandalised, but is the culprit close to home?

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Will Paul and Billy get their happy day at last? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul and Billy get married

It’s emotional as Gemma and Bernie help Paul get ready for his wedding. Meanwhile in the bistro the guests are taking their seats.

Gemma and Bernie support Paul in walking down the aisle to a waiting Billy. The men exchange vows and the registrar pronounces them married. Aw!

However, as the celebrations kick off, Paul reveals he’s been keeping a huge secret from Billy. It’s fair to say Billy is completely shocked. But what does it mean for their future?

Will Billy forgive Paul for his lies when he knows what the huge secret actually is?

Who did it? (Credit: ITV)

The police come knocking for Tyrone

Cassie is annoyed when she’s told not to say anything when the taxi firm come for another meeting. She storms off.

However, it’s not Cassie who derails the meeting this time, it’s the police who arrive to talk to Tyrone. They reveal his car has been involved in a hit and run and they need to examine it.

Tyrone immediately suspects Cassie and finds her, asking questions. She denies she had anything to do with it. Evelyn clearly doesn’t believe her, but is Cassie telling the truth?

Drowning her sorrows over the accusations, Cassie gets drunk and is found by Kevin. He offers for her to sleep it off on the couch at his place, but is that really a good idea?

Aadi isn’t ready to forgive his dad (Credit: ITV)

Aadi hits out

The kebab shop is vandalised and Chesney finds a snow globe on the floor. Dev knows it belongs to Aadi and is upset to know how hurt his son is.

The police arrive and Dev tries to tell them it’s a family matter, but Aadi is upset, accusing Dev of reporting him. It’s not long before Asha reveals Chesney called the police, not Dev.

But Aadi is still unforgiving of his father after Dev offered Courtney £5k to leave him. Can the father and son ever reconcile?

Yasmeen returns in Coronation Street spoilers

Yasmeen comes home from Pakistan and is shocked to find Eliza no longer living there. Stu reveals Dom demanded cash in return for custody of Eliza. Can Yasmeen help him fix it?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

YouTube video player

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Carena Crawford
Associate Editor
Carena Crawford has been in the soap game for 15 years, working on magazines including All About Soap, Inside Soap and Reveal. She’s pulled pints in the Rovers, the Woolpack, The Vic, and The Dog, interviewing the landlords, landladies and most of the regulars, and has been known to predict more than a few upcoming storylines.

