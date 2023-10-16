Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Weatherfield struggles to process Stephen’s death

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, October 16), Weatherfield struggles to process Stephen’s death.

After Stephen’s crimes were finally uncovered, the Weatherfield residents try to make sense of everything that happened.

But, will the Street ever be the same again in Coronation Street spoilers?

Peter gets arrested (Credit: ITV)

The Street tries to process last week’s events

Last week, Stephen’s crimes were uncovered before the serial killer’s comeuppance was served.

After Stephen threatened to murder Jenny, Peter ran Stephen over and ended up killing him.

Tonight, Weatherfield struggles to process everything that happened with Stephen.

Peter also gets a huge shock when DS Swain and Craig turn up and arrest him. But, will Peter go to prison for killing Stephen?

Ryan braves it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy supports Ryan

Ryan tells Daniel that he’s having second thoughts about giving a talk to the pupils at the STC.

Daniel has faith in Ryan and encourages Daisy to go with Ryan to support him.

Daisy then suggests that she gives the talk with Ryan to ease his nerves.

After the talk, Daisy praises Ryan for how brave he was sharing his experience of the acid attack.

She then tells him that this proves he can be his true self without having to drop his pants for money online. But, will Ryan listen to Daisy’s words of wisdom?

Todd winds George up (Credit: ITV)

Todd annoys George

Tonight, Todd annoys George by teasing him about his new assistant Lee. He refers to him as “Lurch” due to how tall he is.

George is highly offended by Todd’s remarks. But, will he take action?

Ed promises to take more interest (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ed apologises to Dee-Dee

Ed apologises to Dee-Dee for not being that invested in her new relationship with Joel.

He then offers taking her and Joel for lunch so that he can get to know Joel better. But, will the meal go smoothly?

