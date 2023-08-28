Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Gail, Audrey and Sarah catch Stephen out?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, August 28), Gail, Audrey and Sarah become suspicious over Stephen.

After Sarah has a conversation with Tim, Audrey and Gail voice their concerns about Stephen.

But, will any of them catch Stephen out in Coronation Street spoilers?

Stephen’s family have their doubts (Credit: ITV)

Gail, Audrey and Sarah catch Stephen out?

Tonight, Angelique tells Stephen that she isn’t renewing the Nippersnapper deal. However, Stephen tells Carla, Sarah and Michael that she might buy the company outright.

Later on, Tim warns Sarah not to trust Stephen and tells her that he had Gabrielle pose as a business associate whilst claiming that she was coercively controlling him.

Meanwhile, Audrey shows Gail a statement from the equity release company whilst Sarah is stunned to hear that Audrey and Gail knew that Gabrielle was treating Stephen horribly.

Deciding to ring up Gabrielle, Sarah’s then informed about the equity release statement. Discussing it with Sarah, Audrey soon wonders whether it has anything to do with Stephen. But, will the Platts catch Stephen out?

Paul’s inspired to make the most of the time he has left (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul makes plans

Paul visits Shelly and complains about Billy’s interference, the stairlift and the wheelchair. However, Shelly tells him to appreciate Billy’s support.

After his chat with Shelly, Paul goes to the flat and decides to go out for the day with Billy.

Enjoying themselves at the lake, Paul has the idea of going skinny dipping. Making the most of the time he has left, he tells Billy he wants to book the wedding and hold it at the Bistro.

Stu still wants to fight (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stu wants to go to court

Yasmeen tells Stu that Zeedan is taking her to Pakistan for her 70th but she’s concerned about leaving Stu and Eliza.

Stu encourages her to go, explaining that they’ll be fine. However, later on at the solicitors, Dom suggests that they drop the legal proceedings and make an agreement without having to go to court.

Stu’s adamant that court is the best option and refuses to negotiate. But, will everything go his way?

Ronnie tries to buy some time (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ronnie buys some time

Ed is thrilled when he finds a plot of land for sale with planning permission for six houses. He tells Ronnie and reckons that they could make loads of money if they bought it.

Ronnie agrees to look into it, hiding the fact that he’s already spent their money. He hopes that he can buy himself some time.

Agreeing to get a surveyor to look at the land, Ronnie makes it clear that they need to weigh everything up before rushing into a purchase. But, will Ed realise his true reasoning for doing so?

Ryan continues to build his platform (Credit: ITV)

Ryan plans to make more dodgy videos

Ryan promises Guy that he’ll get the video he’s asked for soon and that he’s working on it.

After Daisy gives him a ring light, Ryan informs his subscribers that they’ll be getting a personalised video soon.

