Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen murders Jenny and Sarah as his end finally comes?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, October 13), Stephen’s comeuppance is finally here as Jenny and Sarah’s lives are put at risk.

As Stephen returns to Weatherfield after his escape plan failed, nobody is safe.

But, will Stephen murder Jenny and Sarah as his end finally comes in Coronation Street spoilers?

Stephen threatens to kill Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah and Jenny dead?

Jenny and Sarah are both left fighting for their lives as Stephen returns to the Street tonight.

With Jenny heading into the Rovers, believing that she’s heard an intruder, Sarah also heads into the boarded up pub to see what’s going on.

Stephen’s truly desperate to get away with his crimes and will stop at nothing.

With this, he hits Sarah on the head with a bottle as Jenny starts confronting Stephen over all of his gruesome crimes.

As Jenny confronts him, Stephen then heads outside of the pub and holds Jenny hostage, threatening to kill her with the broken glass bottle.

But, will Sarah and Jenny end up dead as Stephen attacks them? Will Stephen get the chance to flee Weatherfield?

Stephen’s about to get his comeuppance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: The net closes in on Stephen

Viewers will know that on Wednesday (October 11), Stephen tried to flee the country as his cover was blown.

As the residents of the Street started to piece everything together, Stephen headed off to the airport and tried to book a flight to Bangkok.

However, he soon realised that his passport was missing and returned to Weatherfield in anger.

Tonight, the net closes in on Stephen as the search party steps up their game to catch the serial killer. But, with Stephen about to get his comeuppance, how will he pay for his crimes? Will DS Swain get to Stephen before he has the chance to make his getaway?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!